Reforms seek to dismantle the 'secret' process that helps elect SC judges

COLUMBIA — S.C. Rep. Adam Morgan was one of the Statehouse’s newest members last legislative session when a fellow lawmaker approached his desk on the House floor with a question: Had Morgan committed his vote to any of the candidates in one of the contested races to be a state judge?

A lawyer, Morgan knew that South Carolina was one of two states where the legislature selects judges. But when last year’s nominations of candidates for several dozen judicial seats were released, he expected the races to be decided weeks later in a scheduled vote by the General Assembly.

That’s not how it works, Morgan learned, as he watched members walk the House floor collecting tallies of supporters for judges who faced contested races. That information, when relayed to candidates, was taken as a signal for which prospective jurists were expected to win and those expected to drop out.

“It was bizarre,” said Morgan, a Greenville Republican. But only for a freshman lawmaker. In fact, the unrecorded practice of lawmakers securing commitments for preferred candidates has quietly steered judicial elections in South Carolina for years.

This year is no different: Despite 18 open judicial seats, there are no contested races after a round of commitments led to several candidates dropping out.

That means Wednesday’s Statehouse judicial elections, as usual, will involve no public debate and candidates will be elevated to the bench through perfunctory votes.

Defenders of the system insist there’s nothing wrong with legislators discussing votes or suggesting candidates withdraw to spare them the potential embarrassment of a loss.

“It’s just like a bill — if you’ve got one and nobody likes it, why do we have to waste our time voting on it?” said Rep. Todd Rutherford, a Columbia Democrat and House minority leader.

But some lawmakers decry the process. They say it shuts the public out of the selection process for some of the state’s most consequential public officials.

“It shifts it from an election that’s scheduled, transparent, announced and public to this vague, secret, behind-the-scenes process spread out over two weeks,” said Rep. Jonathon Hill, a Townville Republican.

Hill added his name to a bill filed by Morgan that would ban judicial commitments altogether. The proposed legislation, filed Jan. 28, would also prohibit lawmakers from encouraging or pressuring judicial candidates to withdraw.

“If we are the ones picking the judges — and there’s no executive input and the voters don’t really have a say — we need to then make it the most transparent, above-board system we can,” Morgan said.

Morgan on Tuesday filed legislation that would ban candidates from applying for judicial office if their spouse serves in the Legislature.

In the state's circuit courts, several judges have been elevated to the bench while their spouse was an elected lawmaker. That includes Judge Diane Goodstein, married to former Sen. Arnold Goodstein; Judge Jennifer McCoy, married to Rep. Peter McCoy; and Judge Maite Murphy, married to Rep. Chris Murphy.

Morgan stressed his bill does not target sitting judges.

His and other measures likely face uphill battles in a Legislature that has closely held its near-unique control of the state’s judiciary. Lawmakers collectively vote to elect judges who preside in the state’s circuit courts, Court of Appeals and Supreme Court. Lawmakers also select the state’s special masters and administrative law judges.

Incumbents and candidates for those seats are first screened by the 10-member Judicial Merit Selection Commission.

South Carolina and Virginia are the only states with legislative election of judges.

In a joint investigation with ProPublica last year, The Post and Courier revealed how this insular system for selecting and policing judges has created a vacuum of public accountability.

The state’s circuit judges, who preside over all felony and major civil cases, have faced more than 1,000 ethics complaints through this system. Yet not a single one has been publicly disciplined, suspended or removed in almost 30 years, the news organizations found.

That and other reporting prompted constituents to approach Morgan with their concerns about the judicial system.

“It brought much more public attention to the issue,” he said.

The reporting was the catalyst for a request to the Legislative Audit Council that the agency conduct its own probe into the state’s judicial screening panel and the Commission on Judicial Conduct, which polices judges.

Rep. Tommy Stringer, a Greer Republican who filed the request, said it will be placed on the audit council’s agenda at its next meeting.

The screening panel’s work was also called into question in November, when the members convened in secret for more than 90 minutes with a judge who had been accused of berating people in court and acting “discriminatory” toward female lawyers.

Circuit Judge Thomas Russo, who had been based in Florence, withdrew his candidacy. The next day, the screening panel rejected his request to rescind that withdrawal and has released little information about the episode.

Either way, Russo's seat will be vacant when his term ends in June, and his name did not appear on a list of nominated candidates forwarded to the Legislature by the screening panel in December.

However, seven of the races were contested, including six Family Court seats. The elections also included a three-way race for an at-large circuit court seat.

Rutherford, the House Minority leader, said he and others went to work securing commitments for the circuit court candidacy of Debbie Chapman, a Chapin lawyer. Rutherford said he's known her for years. "I just think she's what we need in a judge," he said.

She was running against Myrtle Beach lawyer Amanda A. Bailey and Marvin H. Dukes, a special master in Beaufort.

Early on Tuesday, after a few weeks of pledged commitments and candidates in several races had withdrawn, only the circuit court race remained contested, said Erin Crawford, chief counsel for the screening panel.

But by the end of the day, Crawford had an updated list, and Chapman entered Wednesday unopposed.