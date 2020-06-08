Reform-minded lawyers, students rally at Statehouse, North Charleston City Hall

COLUMBIA — Reform-minded public defenders took to the streets of Columbia on Monday night, promising to fight for equality within the criminal justice system as protests over the death of George Floyd entered their 10th day in the capital city.

Earlier Monday, a student-run demonstration at North Charleston City Hall brought fresh voices to the plea for racial justice that has reverberated across South Carolina in a wave of protests that show no sign of abating.

“Black lives matter, and they have always mattered,” said Julien Bynoe, a legal assistant in the Fifth Circuit Public Defender Office that covers Richland and Kershaw counties. “Before you make assumptions, give us a chance.”

The roughly 400 people who assembled on the S.C. Statehouse grounds following a seven-block march down Columbia’s Main Street was the largest crowd in more than a week, when an initial round of street protests broke out after Floyd’s May 25 death.

But this was the first time members of the legal community — at least publicly in a group — walked alongside them, passing displays highlighting pivotal moments in the city’s civil rights history.

“I promised our black community that we’re going find ways to right racial injustice better, harder, stronger,” said Richland County Chief Public Defender Fielding Pringle. “I promise to hold myself accountable, I promise to hold my family and my friends accountable. My office will hold prosecutors accountable. My office will hold law enforcement accountable."

The protest was organized by “I Can’t Breathe SC,” which has coordinated several events over the past week. Its leader, Lawrence Nathaniel, said a key measure of victory would be the prohibition of knee-to-neck and chokehold restraints in every South Carolina law enforcement agency.

Meanwhile, Fort Dorchester High School graduating senior Sydney Clinton helped organize a protest in front of North Charleston’s seat of government.

Clinton said the group would like to see a racial bias audit of the city's police department, as well as the demilitarization of the city’s law enforcement.

“We’re not going away until we get what we want,” Clinton said.

Clinton said she spoke in the morning with the Chief Reggie Burgess, who offered his support of the student-led demonstration. She didn’t reach out to the city before then because “a big part of these protests is being able to disrupt.”

Efforts to reach North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey were unsuccessful Monday. And he didn’t appear to pass by the protesters at the entrance all day. After the conversation with Burgess, the city had no more contact with the group.

Chidera Nkem-osai, a Fort Dorchester senior, recited a poem that spoke of the inner strength of black people and their creative culture.

“You stole our culture and called it ghetto,” she said. “That’s OK, because our words will pierce your heart like a stiletto. ... You my black child are the epitome of grace.”

Despite temperatures that soared close to 90 degrees, Columbia’s group of protesters said they had no intention of stopping until reforms are made.

“No more murder! No more blood!” they chanted. “We want change, we want justice!”