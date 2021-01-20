References to South Carolina spotted at Biden's inauguration with fashion, music and more

Fashion, music and memories tied to South Carolina took the national stage Wednesday as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in to office.

The inauguration ceremonies, which were part virtual and partial in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were highlighted with numerous ties and references to the Palmetto State.

This certainly isn't happenstance. U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the Democratic House Majority Whip from South Carolina, played a crucial role in Biden's rise to the White House when he endorsed him in his home state's presidential primary.

Following Biden's November victory, Clyburn was tasked with being the chairman of the president-elect's inaugural committee.

So it's no surprise that many South Carolina connections are on full display during Biden's day. Here are a few notable sights:

South Carolina State U.

Clyburn is a proud South Carolina State University graduate. On Inauguration Day, he wore a garnet-colored baseball cap with the historically Black university's logo on it.

He was seen taking a selfie with former President George W. Bush while wearing the hat.

Additionally, South Carolina State's marching band was tapped to perform during a livestream inauguration concert Wednesday evening.

"This is a momentous opportunity for the Marching 101. We are thankful to participate in this historic event and exemplify the Marching 101's precision-packed drills and high musical performances," Patrick Moore, director of bands, said in a statement.

Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama wear SC designer's fashions

Vice President Kamala Harris wore two outfits made by Black fashion designers, one of whom is from South Carolina.

The outfit she will wear after the swearing-in ceremony, which has not yet been revealed, was made by Ridgeway-native Sergio Hudson, according to his showroom manager Kimberly Rosen.

The outfit former first lady Michelle Obama wore, a plum turtleneck, trousers and coat combination with a gold belt, was also reportedly designed by Hudson.

Ranky Tanky brings the music

Charleston-based Ranky Tanky announced the band was billed to perform Wednesday night as part of the Biden-Harris official inaugural events.

Ranky Tanky won a 2019 Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album for “Good Time." It achieved international acclaim for its Gullah-infused sound that brings together game songs, ecstatic shouts and spirituals, as well as original songs inspired by Gullah tradition.

The event, which will be hosted by Terrence J, features appearances by Leslie Jones, Frankie Beverly, Stacey Abrams, and Clyburn.

Remembering Emanuel AME

After country music performer Garth Brooks sang "Amazing Grace" following Biden's oath of office, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, reminded the inauguration crowd when former President Barack Obama sang the hymn after the Charleston Emanuel AME Church murders in 2015 that left nine African Americans dead.

Obama's unplanned moment to sing the hymn went viral and is widely considered one of the defining moments of his presidency.

Blunt told the crowd the hymn was as close to "both poetry and prayer as you can possibly come."