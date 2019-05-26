As record-setting hot temperatures continue to beat down on the southeastern portion of the state, the National Weather Service on Sunday said the sweltering conditions are expected to last through most of next week.
Forecasters on Sunday issued a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Peter Mohlin, a meteorologist with the Service, said the excessively hot conditions are expected to persist through the week, with a possibility for some relief come Friday. But even then, temperatures are still forecast to remain in the 90s.
Sunday became the hottest day on record for the month of May in Charleston with a high of 100 degrees, with a heat index of 105, inching past the previous record of 99 degrees which was recorded on May 21, 1938, according to Mohlin.
Not only was Sunday the hottest day on record for the month of May, but it also became the earliest point in the year for a 100-degree day in Charleston. Previously, that record was June 2, 1985.
"Typically we tell people to limit their time outdoors (and) drink plenty of fluids," Mohlin said. "Stay out of the direct sunshine as much as possible."