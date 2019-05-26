Folly Beach SECONDARY.JPG (copy)
Beachgoers escape the heat at Folly Beach on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

As record-setting hot temperatures continue to beat down on the southeastern portion of the state, the National Weather Service on Sunday said the sweltering conditions are expected to last through most of next week.

Forecasters on Sunday issued a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Peter Mohlin, a meteorologist with the Service, said the excessively hot conditions are expected to persist through the week, with a possibility for some relief come Friday. But even then, temperatures are still forecast to remain in the 90s.

Sunday became the hottest day on record for the month of May in Charleston with a high of 100 degrees, with a heat index of 105, inching past the previous record of 99 degrees which was recorded on May 21, 1938, according to Mohlin.

Not only was Sunday the hottest day on record for the month of May, but it also became the earliest point in the year for a 100-degree day in Charleston. Previously, that record was June 2, 1985.

"Typically we tell people to limit their time outdoors (and) drink plenty of fluids," Mohlin said. "Stay out of the direct sunshine as much as possible."

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.

