On a warm, spring day in North Charleston, South Carolina saw the first in a series of deaths that has child safety advocates, law enforcement and medical professionals worried.
A father forgot to drop his infant son off at daycare on his way to work. The temperature outside climbed to 85 degrees. By the time the boy's mother realized he was unaccounted for, it was too late.
Jack Duggan, 10 months old, was declared dead on arrival at a West Ashley hospital. The death was ruled accidental.
The April 3 incident was the first in a record-setting year for South Carolina.
So far, six children have died after they were left inside or became trapped inside of vehicles that overheated. The Palmetto State's 2018 death rate is the nation's highest. Texas has the next highest number of deaths this year, with four.
These deaths are preventable, and several groups are working to educate the public on the risks that hot cars pose to infants and children. Still, too many people are not getting the message, said Deona Bien, a local child safety advocate.
"We as a society don't have the ability to understand that this can happen to anyone," Bien said. "It's happened to good, loving parents who have a slip in memory."
The Summerville resident is director of Women's and Children's Services for Trident Health in North Charleston. She became an advocate for KidsandCars.org, an organization that tracks auto-related heat stroke deaths, after the 2004 death of her daughter in Hawaii.
The 1-year-old was left in a car by a babysitter for about an hour on an 82-degree day. By the time they reached a hospital, her body temperature was 106 degrees. She died two days later.
Bien pointed to data collected by her organization and said the rate of these heat stroke deaths in South Carolina is particularly high this year. During the previous 10 years, 2008-2017, there were six deaths overall.
This year's South Carolina rate also matches the six auto-related heat stroke deaths recorded during the previous 10 years, 2008-2017.
Dr. Keith Borg, a pediatric emergency medicine specialist at Medical University Hospital, said the very young, the elderly and people taking certain kinds of medications — such as those used to treat high blood pressure and some kinds of antidepressants — have a greater heat stroke risk than healthy adults or teens because their bodies have a harder time regulating temperature.
Heat stroke is a true medical emergency, Borg said.
"Your brain stops working," he said. "Call 911 because the patient, their body has stopped working due to injury to various systems from the heat. If not reversed and treated emergently, then people can die."
Temperatures in a car, truck or other vehicle can rise as much as 20 degrees in 10 minutes, he said, citing statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If it's 85 degrees outside, temperatures in a vehicle can quickly reach 105 degrees and continue to rise.
So far in 2018, there have been 46 auto-related heat stroke deaths nationwide, according to statistics from Bien's organization. The youngest victim was a 1-month-old boy from Zanesville, Ohio, who died on Sept. 4. The oldest was an 11-year-old girl who died in Long Island, N.Y., on Aug. 28.
Since 1998, when the organization began keeping records, the U.S. has seen 789 such deaths.
These deaths have occurred with temperatures as low as the 50s. They have occurred in every month of the year, Bien said.
"We're on track right now to have one of the more deadly years," she said.
Kids and Cars continues to push for the passage of the federal Hot Cars Act, which would mandate auto manufacturers install safety equipment to alert a driver to the presence of someone left in a rear seat.
The technology has been around for years and is a logical step given the prevalence of features like backup cameras and blind spot monitors, Bien said.
Car seat manufacturers have also been incorporating safety alert devices into their products, she said.
The most important steps parents can take, however, are simple and common sense measures, such as making a habit of checking the rear seats every time they leave a vehicle, Bien said. Parents also can request that their child's daycare or school call them if their child does not arrive.
Despite the high numbers of deaths in 2018, Bien said she is not giving up.
"You can curl up in a ball or you can do something about it," she said. "I feel like sharing my story may save another child. In my heart of hearts, I wish that people would understand how easily this can happen to anyone."