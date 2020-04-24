Record-breaking rainfall floods Charleston area, with 6 inches inundating James Island

Record-breaking rainfall flooded the Lowcountry on Thursday evening, leaving residents and local authorities inundated for the third time in less than two weeks.

The National Weather Service was still tallying rainfall Friday, but even some preliminary numbers broke records for the day.

April rainfall has hit just above historical averages, NWS meteorologist Douglas Berry said, and spring rainfall is expected to come in as usual.

Upper air patterns have blasted the South through mid-April, according to Berry, sending torrents into the Lowcountry every few days.

"They happen sometimes in little clusters," Berry said. "You're going to be getting storm system after storm system. ... Some seasons you have a pretty active patten going through and sometimes you don't."

The NWS recorded a record-breaking 3.34 inches of rainfall along Waterfront Park in downtown Charleston Thursday, breaking the 2018 record by over an inch.

Susan Lyons, a resident of Gadsden Street in downtown Charleston, said water "came up in a flash" Thursday night, sending her neighbors scrambling to relocate their cars before they were damaged.

"You stand there and you watch this thing come up, and you don't know how 'up' it's going to be," Lyons said. "It’s always a little scary."

Water didn't enter houses on the street, which is usually vulnerable from flooding when high tides in the Ashley River overtop nearby Lockwood Boulevard. Tides in the Charleston harbor peaked at 6.74 feet Thursday night, lower than the point where the rivers themselves cause flooding.

"When (downpours) happen at high tide, it's easily twice as bad," Lyons said.

In West Ashley, floodwaters seeped into businesses and homes.

Puddles dotted the parking lot of the Windermere Shopping Center on Friday morning. Business owners were seen mopping, squeegeeing and sopping up water.

At the West Ashley Library, technicians from Service Masters were inside vacuuming out pooling water that squeezed in through the front doors.

One of the technicians, Corey Hall, has been working overnight and hasn’t slept. He said they received about 30 calls for emergency service. His fellow technician, James Goodwine, has been on the job for nearly a year. Last night was the craziest day he’s had since being employed.

“I’ve been working for Service Masters for seven months and last night was one of the busiest I’ve seen,” Goodwine said.

But the worst of the deluge landed on James Island, which recorded about six inches throughout the storm, according to interim public service director Chris Seabolt.

About 10 residents called the James Island Fire Department after driving into floodwaters, Battalion Chief Brad Smiley said. Parts of Maybank Highway and Camp Road were particularly hard-hit.

Firefighters helped one elderly couple get their oxygen tanks to higher ground as waters seeped into their Oak Crest rental, Smiley said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Chloe Johnson and Thomas Novelly contributed to this report.