Charleston International Airport is expected on Thursday to break a heat record set in 1986 as high temperatures and the longest dry spell of the year continues.

Neil Dixon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Thursday's high of 94 degrees would break the record of 93 degrees set 33 years ago.

"The average high is 80 degrees, so we're a good 14 degrees above where we normally are this time of year," he said.

Climate Central, an independent organization which tracks various statistics of climate change dating back to 1970, found that the Charleston area is experiencing more days above average normal temperatures.

The area experienced five more days above normal temperatures in 2018, and the number is expected to be higher in 2019, according to the organization.

The Lowcountry, which hasn't seen calculable rain totals since since Sept. 14, is in its longest dry spell of the year at 19 days, Dixon said.

Charleston County isn't technically in drought conditions, but Dixon said you don't have to travel very far to find parts of the state that are. Colleton, Jasper, and most of Hampton and Allendale counties are all in severe drought conditions.

A majority of Dorchester County and a small portion of Berkeley County are in abnormally dry conditions, Dixon said.

Across the Palmetto State, an overwhelming majority of the state is in varying degrees of drought. Kershaw, Richland, Lexington, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties all have areas of "extreme drought", according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, produced through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Extreme drought, according to the monitor, is the level at which burn bans are usually enforced.

After Friday, which is expected to be near record-breaking temperatures again, Dixon said some relief — and potentially some rain — is on the way.

Saturday high temperatures are forecast around 80, with Sunday temperatures a few degrees higher. But the noticeable part of the forecast, Dixon said, is that the low temperatures start off in the 60s.

"It’s not going to be one of those crisp, dry fall days, but it’ll feel noticeably different than what we’ll experience this afternoon and tomorrow," he said.