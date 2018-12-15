It's been an uncommonly wet December.
As of Saturday morning, Charleston had received 7.8 inches of rain, making it the third wettest December on record, according to the National Weather Service's local office.
As of 6:45 AM, @iflyCHS has received 7.80 inches of rain so far this month. This makes it the third wettest December on record (with still two weeks to go!). We'll need another good rain event to take second place - 10.06 inches set in 2009. #chswx #scwx— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) December 15, 2018
Forecasters expect some light showers to linger in the tri-county area until Saturday afternoon with conditions clearing up by the evening, said Emily McGraw, a Weather Service meteorologist.
No significant additional rainfall accumulation is expected, McGraw said.
The heavy rainfall also prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for the Edisto River near Givhans Ferry effective late Saturday until further notice.
As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the river was at 9.2 feet, the Weather Service stated. Flood stage is 10 feet and minor flooding was forecast.
The Edisto was expected to rise above flood stage by early Sunday morning and reach around 11.3 feet by early Tuesday, the Weather Service stated. Some additional water level rise is possible after.
When the river reaches 11 feet, Weeks Landing in Canadys is not accessible, the Weather Service stated.
Storms on Friday and Saturday soaked parts of the area while leaving others comparatively drier.
A gauge near the Stono River recorded 5.73 inches, the top rainfall total for Charleston County over the 48-hour period ending at 8:35 a.m. Saturday, according to the Weather Service. Charleston International Airport received 3.82 inches.
Conditions were less dire than on Friday when a rush hour deluge flooded streets, causing headaches for commuters and leaving some cars stranded.
Between 2 and 3 inches had fallen by late morning on areas from Johns Island to northern Mount Pleasant, easily shattering a daily record of 1.79 inches set in 1977 at the Charleston International Airport, the Weather Service stated.
From West Ashley’s Avondale to neighborhoods in Summerville, water filled drainage ditches and accumulated in yards. Crews in Charleston deposed portable pumps capable of moving 2,300 gallons of water a minute at four flood-prone intersections.
Despite the rain tapering off, motorists should continue to use caution because water could take longer than usual to drain from roadways, McGraw said. The ground is saturated after two consecutive weekends with significant rainfall.
After the current storm system moves out, forecasters expect conditions to stay dry through the middle of the week, she said. Chances of rain begin to increase on Thursday but it was still too early on Saturday to say whether Charlestonians should prepare for more wet conditions.