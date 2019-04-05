Rebels ordered him to shoot his father. He was 6. Now he puts families back together.

Mohamed Nabieu was 6 years old in the late 1990s, living in a village called Sammie in Sierra Leone, when the rebels came.
Though only 6, he knew the country was at war. But so far his village had been spared.
Then one night, he returned home with his dad after hunting wild game. It was unusually quiet, he thought. Maybe his mother was resting.
Suddenly, about 10 soldiers appeared. Some wore black hoods — probably people in the village who had joined the rebels and were ashamed to show their faces. Others wore black shirts with holes. They carried guns and sticks. They had his mother.
They beat his father. But in that moment of chaos, his mother pulled him into the bushes. They raced through the bush toward his grandmother’s village, one hard to reach even with motorcycles. But then the rebels were on them again.
They had even more captives now, including his father.
His father was a strong man, a valuable addition to their force. Nabieu watched as the soldiers demanded his allegiance. He refused to join them. The soldiers turned to Nabieu. One handed him an AK-47.
“Shoot your father!”
But the gun was so heavy it fell out of his hands.
Shards of trauma
Any life, whether in Sierra Leone or South Carolina, has moments when things shatter, when what once was normal is gone. But when children are traumatized, the effects ripple through time. Children who experience traumas are twice as likely to develop mental health disorders, a recent British study found. Some children bend and snap back, others break. What happened to Nabieu next left him in pieces.
The soldier picked up the rifle and told Nabieu’s father to run.
For a breath, Nabieu thought his father would escape.
But then the soldier shot his father in the back.
Hard but full
What makes a child resilient? Some researchers believe that resilience is cumulative, like a cup of water. Fill that cup early with positive experiences, and a child is better able to cope with future traumas.
Much later, during a visit last week to Medical University of South Carolina’s Center for Global Health, Nabieu would remember his childhood as hard but full.
His parents were subsistence farmers, and at an early age he walked for miles every morning to their fields. He lugged chicken coops and farm tools. He chased birds from the crops, fetched water and firewood. He learned to set traps. Hard work, yes, he said, but he was surrounded by family and friends. And beauty. He remembered how on those long walks to the fields, the morning dew from the high grass shimmered. Sometimes the grass was so moist he could gather water from it, enough to drink or wash his hands.
Some days on those walks to the fields, he saw friends on their way to school, their backpacks bouncing. Their parents could afford the fees, but his parents were too poor. Someday, his father told him, his family would make enough from farming to pay those school fees.
“He told me, ‘It will happen.’”
On the streets
But that day when he was 6, everything came apart. There was shouting and gunfire as soldiers shot others who refused to join the rebels. Nabieu was separated from his mother. A woman from Sammie suddenly grabbed his hand and pulled him into the brush. They hid for a moment and then crept away.
Days passed as they hid. They scrounged for roots and drank from rivers. He had no idea where his mother was. But he had an uncle in the city of Bo, a tailor. And they set off to find him.
But when they arrived, his uncle was gone. The woman from Sammie told Nabieu to wait in his shop, and she left. He was alone now. The rebels attacked Bo. Houses and buildings erupted in flames. He began living in the street with other children who had lost their families. They were his new family now. Sometimes he checked to see if his uncle was back, but he never showed. Days passed, then months. He and the other street children scrambled for crumbs and food scraps in leftover plates of food. They slept outside. Sometimes it rained so hard, his ears filled with water.
Social connections
Resilience can be a squishy term, one that potentially places responsibility on a victim to recover. But, “If folks have post-traumatic stress disorder, it doesn’t mean they’re weak,” said Michael de Arellano, a professor at MUSC’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.
De Arellano has worked with abuse and mass shooting victims as part of MUSC’s National Crime Victims Research and Treatment Center. Trauma changes the physical structure of your brain, he said. It can affect the hippocampus, which regulates stress. It can change the functioning of the amygdala, which manages fear, anxiety and memory.
Given the structural changes that take place in the brain, “it’s not uncommon to have PTSD symptoms after a traumatic event,” he said.
The good news is that psychiatrists have made tremendous strides in the past 20 years in counseling and other treatments. Such interventions can dramatically shorten effects of trauma, he said. Resilience, therefore, often means connecting with others who can help.
'Everything changed'
One rainy night while Nabieu was on the streets, he saw people with flashlights.
He thought: It’s the rebels again!
He hid, along with about 15 other homeless children.
“Don’t run!” the people with the flashlights shouted. They were from a child rescue center. There to help.
At the rescue center, he finally had a foam bed and food. He had stability now. He was out of survival mode. But with that stability came more chaos, this time in his mind. It was full of painful images that cut like blades. He refused food. He woke up at night screaming: “I can’t shoot my father!” The rescue center staff took him to churches. Sometimes he stayed in the churches overnight so the prayers would take root.
Slowly, those sharp images dulled. But the real change came on a Monday, the day he was told he would go to school.
School. His dream. The one his father had said would happen someday.
“My whole world had been shattered,” he would say much later. “But in that moment everything changed. It was like an explosion in my mind. Many things went away for me that moment.”
Rewriting your story
He was about 9 now, and was given a multi-colored backpack and his first pair of shoes, red and green. He loved that backpack so much he refused to let it touch the ground. He hid his shoes under his pillow so no one stole them. He loved Mondays because that was the day he first heard he would go to school.
He did well in his classes, and thanks to the child rescue center’s sponsorship, he finished his studies with one of the highest scores in the country — enough for a scholarship to college. “I rewrote my story. I studied hard because I wanted to have an impact. To help others.” He’d lost his first family, but thanks to new families and a reason to live, he emerged brimming with optimism. “Even when something is bad, I think, ‘What’s good about it.’”
After about 10 years, he heard that his mother was still alive. After that day she lost her husband, she’d bounced from one refugee camp to another. When she saw him, she fainted. He learned that she’d been tortured, and that she suffers from what he’ll only say are “many medical problems.” He also learned that he had a brother. His mother had been pregnant when the rebels came.
But even as he rebuilt his family, he had more to do. After his schooling, he had two job options: a well-paying government job and one with the child rescue center that had taken him in on that rainy night so long ago.
He chose the rescue center, which is run by the Virginia-based nonprofit Helping Children Worldwide. He eventually became its director. Then the Ebola virus arrived, forcing authorities to quarantine about 40 children in the center for eight months. He stayed with the children the whole time. “What was good about it? I had to become a principal and teach four subjects. I loved it.”
Looking back, he said, “I really suffered. I cannot deny it. But I was lucky and privileged. You have to accept that things happen. Bad things. To everyone. And then you have to forgive. You have to forgive others, but the hardest thing, maybe even harder, is to forgive yourself.”
Now, he told an audience Wednesday during MUSC’s global and public health week program, he wakes and says, “yes! Especially if it’s Monday. I still love Mondays!” He is full of joy, he said. And he carries this joy even into elevators, where, instead of looking down or at his phone, he faces everyone and strikes up conversations.
“Social connections are important. I learned a lot when I lived on the streets. Some of those children became my friends, and I still see them. You can’t be resilient in isolation. You can’t do it alone.”
The power of those social connections are one reason he changed the mission of the rescue center — from an orphanage to one that seeks lost family members or identifies foster parents and then places children with them. The rescue center then supports what he calls those “forever families” with school scholarships and living expenses.
“They are all living now with their relatives or foster families, their forever families. Nobody is living in the orphanage.”
About 20 years after rebels tried to shatter his family, Nabieu and his colleagues are putting families back together — 600 so far and counting.