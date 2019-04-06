Former Vice President Joe Biden: "Fritz was a good man. A patriot who fought for his country in uniform and elected office. A friend who lifted me up when it mattered the most early in my career, and taught, as he's done for generations of South Carolinians, how to live a life of purpose and service. Now rest peacefully, friend, once again with your beloved Peatsy."
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-North Charleston: "From his time as a soldier in World War II, to shepherding peaceful desegregation as governor, or fighting for the American worker in the U.S. Senate, Fritz Hollings was a statesman who never lost his love for the Lowcountry, for South Carolina, and for his wife — Peatsy. I join the people of South Carolina in praying for the Hollings Family as we celebrate his lifetime of public service."
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca: "Fritz was a giant of a man who was often called the ‘senator from central casting.' He was the father of South Carolina’s technical school system, which is the envy of the nation. He led our state through the travails of the civil rights movement with dignity and went on to become one of the most effective senators to ever serve. When it came to South Carolina, Fritz could move mountains in the Senate and was a thought leader in the areas of commerce, appropriations, and defense. ... When it comes to Senator Hollings, they broke the mold.”
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg: "Fritz Hollings was truly a man in full — a history-making governor, a titan of the U.S. Senate, and a peerless friend to all who were fortunate enough to know him. Our state and nation have lost a real giant. ... (F)ritz wasn’t just a distinguished governor and senator — he was also the leading man in one of the great romances of our age. For more than 40 years, Fritz and Peatsy Hollings loved each other completely and without reservation. Separately, they were smart and funny and formidable; together, they were magic. And when it became clear that Peatsy would be the first to move from this world to the next, Fritz responded with a manner and measure of tenderness that surprised even those who knew him best, and that none who witnessed it will ever forget. Which is why, as sad as this day is, we can all take comfort in the fact that Fritz and Peatsy are back where they belong — together, sharing a laugh, and making their own special kind of magic forever."
U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston: "Today, we lost the most transformational leader our state has ever seen. ... Fritz Hollings was a true statesman who exemplified character, courage, integrity and honor. We are all better off because of his life and service to our nation, state and the Lowcountry."
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia: "(I)n recent days as I studied the work he did on hunger and poverty. This year marks the 50th anniversary of his Hunger Tour, in which I was proud to play a small part. In January 1969, Sister Mary Anthony and I accompanied Fritz on a tour of an impoverished area of Charleston so he could see the plight of families who had been ignored by the government for too long. The conditions Fritz saw in Charleston and around the state impacted him so deeply that he challenged this country to change the distribution of food stamps and initiate the Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program. His actions provided hope and healing in communities in desperate need. ... Known for disarming his fiercest critics with his sharp wit and strong intellect, he was an effective leader who sought allies of either party who were willing to help to advance his agenda. His brand of legislating is truly missed in the halls of the Capitol today."
S.C. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens: "Sen. Hollings was the embodiment of a true public servant. His legacy will continue to be felt for generations to come. Melody and I send our prayers and condolences to his family, as well as our appreciation for his years of service towards improving the lives of all South Carolinians.”
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster: "One of South Carolina’s greatest lions roars no more. Fierce, bold, and robust — the sounds of Fritz Hollings’ vision and drive for the Palmetto State will continue to be heard by generations. The greatness and success of this state has benefited from the hand of his leadership."
Former S.C. Gov. David Beasley: "He cared deeply about the people of South Carolina and he made an incredible mark on our history. Business leaders all over the world know of South Carolina’s technical colleges, and that would not be the case if it weren’t for Fritz Hollings, who helped create them. ... He had such a sharp mind and quick wit. I also could always count on his wise counsel, and whenever I asked, he always went to bat for South Carolina."
S.C. Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee: "When I think of Sen. Hollings, I also think of Sen. (Strom) Thurmond and how they worked together. These are two people I have always looked up to. When you look at what they did, it was not about what party they were from. They truly were statesmen."
S.C. Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-West Columbia: "Sen. Hollings was a force to be reckoned with in Washington, stuck true to his convictions no matter the consequences, and never stopped fighting to make the world a better place. From his fiery presence on the floor of the U.S. Senate, to his days spent talking with fellow South Carolinians on the beaches of the Lowcountry, there was never any doubt that Senator Hollings loved what he did."
S.C. Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence: "What he has done for our state will be valued for many generations. We can see this in our education system. We can see this in our economic development. Think of the Boeings and Mercedes and Volvos and Michelins and so many others — think of all those corporate giants coming to South Carolina, and we have to think of Fritz Hollings. ... His passing is the end of an era — the Hollings era, a period of social and economic progress for our state."
North Charleston City Councilman Ron Brinson, a longtime friend: "His leadership will resonate for decades, especially his call for racial harmony and his insistence on a technical education system. But above all, he was a good man, hard-working, loyal, principled and always approachable."
Laurie Thompson, a longtime Hollings aide: "It’s a sad day for the state. He created the modern-day South Carolina, and he doesn’t get enough credit for it."
University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides: "Many great leaders have come from South Carolina, but few have spoken their minds as openly, worked across the aisle, and were as witty as Fritz Hollings. What this South Carolina law school alumnus did for his university and state is beyond measure."
David Cole, president of the Medical University of South Carolina where the cancer institute is named after Hollings: "One dimension of his legacy will certainly be his determined efforts to assure that all South Carolinians have access to high-quality health care. The impact of the senator's unwavering vision and commitment can be seen through the transformative work of the dedicated staff of the Hollings Cancer Center."
S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson: "The legacy of Fritz Hollings will be the schools he improved, the people he pulled out of poverty, and ultimately the state that he helped build. Treasurer Grady L. Patterson, Jr., during our times in the car, would describe the courtroom battles that he, Fritz, and leaders of a bygone era fought to modernize South Carolina. The most exciting cases were when they battled against each other."
Former S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison: "Fritz Hollings defined what it meant to be a statesman. He didn’t just help write the history of South Carolina. He set us up for the future. From our technical school systems to the WIC (Women, Infants and Children food) program nationally, Hollings has left a lasting legacy."
Mike Campbell, son of the late S.C. Gov. Carroll Campbell: "He represented an era of when Democrats and Republicans worked together for the betterment of the people. When dad, Gov. Carroll Campbell, asked for his help in securing federal funds to bring BMW to South Carolina, he did so without question."
