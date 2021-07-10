Ravenel Bridge reopened after two-hour shutdown Saturday to investigate suspicious package

Traffic across both directions of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge was shut down for two hours July 10 while authorities investigated a suspicious item.

The item was eventually deemed safe by the bomb squad and the bridge was reopened after 2 p.m., but not before traffic from Charleston to East Cooper came to a dead halt.

Mount Pleasant police officers were dispatched to the bridge around 11:20 a.m. after receiving a call about the suspicious item, said Inspector Don Calabrese of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The bridge was closed with assistance from Charleston police officers. Charleston police also dispatched a bomb squad to investigate, Calabrese said.

The area around Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park was also closed as authorities investigated the item.

Calabrese said authorities are continuing to investigate.