top story

Ravenel Bridge reopened after two-hour shutdown Saturday to investigate suspicious package

Traffic across both directions of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge was shut down for two hours July 10 while authorities investigated a suspicious item.

The item was eventually deemed safe by the bomb squad and the bridge was reopened after 2 p.m., but not before traffic from Charleston to East Cooper came to a dead halt. 

Mount Pleasant police officers were dispatched to the bridge around 11:20 a.m. after receiving a call about the suspicious item, said Inspector Don Calabrese of the Mount Pleasant Police Department. 

The bridge was closed with assistance from Charleston police officers. Charleston police also dispatched a bomb squad to investigate, Calabrese said.

The area around Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park was also closed as authorities investigated the item.

Calabrese said authorities are continuing to investigate. 

Reach Steve Garrison 843-607-1052. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGarrisonDT.

