Ravenel Bridge Fog 2.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

A light fog makes its way through the top of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Update, 8:45 a.m.: All lanes have re-opened, though congested conditions on the southbound side of U.S. 17 along the bridge remained.

At least one crash during rush hour on Tuesday morning has brought traffic to a crawl along the Arthur Ravenel Jr. bridge headed into downtown.

The crash, which was reported on the bridge shortly before 8 a.m., forced authorities to close two left lanes on the southbound side, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. The incident is causing significant delays for peninsula-bound motorists.  

No further information regarding the crash was immediately available.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.