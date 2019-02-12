Update, 8:45 a.m.: All lanes have re-opened, though congested conditions on the southbound side of U.S. 17 along the bridge remained.
At least one crash during rush hour on Tuesday morning has brought traffic to a crawl along the Arthur Ravenel Jr. bridge headed into downtown.
The crash, which was reported on the bridge shortly before 8 a.m., forced authorities to close two left lanes on the southbound side, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. The incident is causing significant delays for peninsula-bound motorists.
No further information regarding the crash was immediately available.