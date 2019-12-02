Motorists can expect temporary lane closures on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge and Wando River bridge this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, two right lanes on the northbound section of the Ravenel going from Charleston to Mount Pleasant will be closed 8 a.m.-noon, then one lane will be closed noon-5 p.m.

Two northbound lanes will remain open during the work.

"The temporary lane closures are necessary for performing maintenance of the Ravenel Bridge," authorities said in a release. "If further lane restrictions are needed, the public will be notified."

Barricades, cones, signs and flashing arrows will be used in the work zone, and signs will be used to identify the closure.

Authorities asked the public to exercise caution while driving through the area.

Additionally, the S.C. Department of Transportation is moving forward with the Interstate 526 Wando River bridge rehabilitation project.

The left lane of I-526 eastbound will be closed at 8 p.m. Friday and will reopen no later than 6 a.m. Monday.

The right lane and truck climbing lane will remain open at all times, and Exit 24 (Daniel Island) will remain accessible.

No lanes of travel will be affected on the westbound side.

Signs, traffic-control devices and Highway Patrol will be on-site directing motorists and controlling the flow of traffic.