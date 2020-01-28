The worst part about wrestling a wriggling python out of the swamp is the smell.

When snagged in the Everglades, a 10-foot Burmese python as heavy as a large dog will wrap all the way around you and, well, relieve itself.

"If you're the one who catches the snake, you're going to be riding in the back of the truck," said hunter and part-time South Carolina resident Michael Kordsmeier. "It's rank."

The stench of the snake is just one of the reasons why the every-few-years-or-so Florida Python Bowl isn't just for fun.

The pythons, along with other invasive species, are squeezing the life out of the lower Everglades.

Kordsmeier, 69, is a retired nuclear medicine technologist who has homes in Aiken and near the Florida Everglades. He took part earlier this month in the 2020 Python Bowl, when 80 of the invasive beasts were snared.

Prizewinners included the longest and the heaviest — 12 feet, 7 inches long, and also a 62-pounder — both pulled by a hunter in the truck with Kordsmeier.

The plague of snakes in the Everglades has been described as a menace and a nightmare. Long-lived and prolific breeders, they are so big and rapacious they have put at risk of extinction more than 40 endangered native species, including other large predators such as panthers, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The snakes can reach mammoth size. The largest python on record to be pulled from the swamp so far was an 18-foot, 4-inch female at the Big Cypress National Preserve in 2019. That one was more than 98 pounds.

A 17-footer pulled in earlier last year was 140 pounds; it was a pregnant female carrying 73 fertilized eggs.

Kordsmeier has seen bigger snakes than that out there, he said, and it's likely too late to stop them.

He runs a tour business and works with Swamp Apes, a program helping veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder reacclimate to civilian life by using military skills to remove pythons, and be paid under contract with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Payments are $200 for removal of a nest and $50 for removal of a non-native constrictor as well as $25 for every foot in length above 4 feet.

"There are so many hundreds of thousands of snakes out there," Kordsmeier said. "It's more devastating than they want people to know. It's a crisis. We're at critical mass. There are 753 protected species in the southern Everglades and we're losing 10 per month. They'll be extinct in 10 years."

The Everglades comprise some 7,800 square miles, roughly the size of Massachusetts.

The snakes, descended from released exotic pets, aren't likely to become that prevalent a menace in South Carolina because the tropical species aren't thought to be able to survive winters this far north. But it's worth pointing out the armadillo wasn't expected to either. Those animals are now found across the state.

The concern for invasive reptiles and amphibians is large enough that a bill working through the S.C. Legislature makes it illegal to release non-native species or allow them to escape.

"We keep an informal record of non-native species that have been reported in SC, but it can often be difficult to verify the reports," said Will Dillman, S.C. Department of Natural Resources assistant wildlife chief.

"We have received reports of a number of species including African tortoises, pythons and boas, as well as an albino tropical milksnake," he said.

So, how do you hunt a python? Not so incongruously, you can do it by smell; they have a distinct odor.

Kordsmeier will ride the Everglades levees at night shining a light in the swamp, looking for that particular gleam from the eyes of a python. Then it's out of the truck and after them, sniffing your way in the dark.

"You jump down there, grab them with your hands and pull them up in the road where you have better control of the weapon," he said. Up on the road the writhing beast will thrash for about 10 minutes then go into torpor. Kordsmeier finished it off with a nail gun, which kills it instantly.

The snake will wrap onto anything in the water to resist and that might be the best thing for the hunter, because it will defecate there — diluting the stink.

The hunt "is not for the fainthearted," he said.

There's not a lot of trophy either. The skins have some value as leather for exotic boots, purses, luggage and the like. But the meat is too poisoned with mercury and lead to eat, the head too fragile to try to preserve.

In 2013, the hunt's first year, 1,500 people took part. Fewer than half as many hunted this year.

"They've found out how hard it is," Kordsmeier said.

And that's another reason the invasive snakes can't be stopped. With hundreds of thousands out there breeding, fewer than 10,000 have been hunted out so far, according to wildlife officials. Kordsmeier is on a mission to get more hands in the swamp.

"We just don't have a lot of people hunting," he said.