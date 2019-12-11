An investigation into horse attacks in Upstate South Carolina and North Carolina has come to a close. The culprits: wild boars.

The joint investigation that involved "numerous law enforcement agencies" in Greenville and Spartanburg counties has concluded that "the possible horse attacks are results of altercations with wild boars in the area," according to an announcement by the State Law Enforcement Division on Wednesday.

In all, five incidents occurred within four weeks, SLED said. Investigators found animal tracks matching those of wild hogs, and video evidence and sightings of boars in the area support the conclusion.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources and "several veterinary professionals" assisted in the investigation, SLED said.

"An investigation into a horse shooting last month in Greenville County remains under investigation and is separate and not connected to this investigation," SLED said.

Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown called the incidents "extremely unfortunate," and said that his agency would continue to patrol rural areas of the county to ensure that residents and their animals are safe.

"I want ... for them to know that we have an active, open channel of communication for anyone who has questions or concerns," Brown said in a statement.

According to SLED, the population of wild boars in the area has grown significantly in the past several years.

In all, attacks were recorded in Greenville and Spartanburg counties, as well as in Polk County, N.C.

In four cases, the horses were thought to be stabbed or slashed, with wounds so deep intestines or bones were exposed. Three of the horses were killed or had to be euthanized, according to authorities. Now, authorities conclude that the injuries were caused by feral hogs.

The attacks alarmed residents and horse owners in the area, who worked with neighbors to sleep in shifts in order to watch over their animals.

Hogs are not native to North America but brought over by Spanish explorers as a food source. Eventually, the hogs escaped and adapted in the river flood plains system of the Southeast.

"Wild pigs have been documented in every county in South Carolina," according to a memo written by Mark Carroll, a DNR associate wildlife biologist. "For many years, the homesteading culture of the Southeast kept wild pig populations in check by utilizing them for food. Now that the majority of society relies on farm-raised domesticated livestock, wild pigs are left with few natural predators."

The growing hog populations can come into conflict with humans because of their destructive nature, Carroll said. The animals can damage turf, crops and landscaping through their rooting, wallowing and rubbing behavior. Wild hogs have also been known to prey on native species and newborn livestock.

"In South Carolina, there is no closed hunting season for wild hogs on private lands with a valid hunting license during daylight hours," he said. "Hogs can be hunted at night on a registered property using any legal firearm, bow and arrow or crossbow."

Properties must be registered annually. To register your property, go to dnr.sc.gov/nighthunt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.