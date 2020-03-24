Rare right whale calving off SC and Southeast not enough to ward off extinction

Ten calves were born to the North Atlantic right whales offshore this winter — one more than last year — but not nearly enough to save the nearly extinct species.

One calf has not been seen since it was spotted in January with a gaping wound to its mouth shortly after birth. The wound reportedly was from a boat strike.

Meanwhile, a recent Oceana study conducted off New England found that half or more of the vessels tracked traveling through mandatory or voluntary speed restriction areas went faster than the 10-knot limit. The vessels were everything from sports boats to tankers and container ships.

Despite their size, the whales are hard to spot, and boat strikes are a leading cause of known deaths. The days-old newborn calf was with its mother off Georgia in January when it was seen cut through the lip, apparently by a boat propeller. Veterinarians used an air gun to inject antibiotics, but it was unknown if the wounds might be repairable and could have kept it from feeding.

NOAA Fisheries considers the days after a calf is born critical and vulnerable for both mom and offspring. The calf's survival odds were long.

Barbara Zoodsma, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Southeast U.S. right whale recovery program coordinator, said she doubts it survived.

"We're down to nine (calves)," she said. "I seriously doubt it's enough to turn this thing around. It really puts the pressure on us to get our act together and do what we can to protect the species."

Right whales are the rarest of the large whales — 40-ton mammoths with fins as long as boats, a curious two-plume breathing spray and lacking a dorsal fin. Only about 400 are known to be alive, and only about 100 females — numbers so perilously low that some conservationists believe the species is already doomed.

The whales migrate seasonally between rich feeding waters off New England and warmer calving waters from South Carolina to Florida between November and March. Pregnant females make the 1,000-mile expedition close to the coast. A female and newborn calf were spotted in January just off a pier in Myrtle Beach.

Only 26 calves have been born in the past three years, and there have been 30 known deaths. Few whale deaths are discovered and documented.

"Another very low calving season, especially with the high rate of fatalities over the last few years," said Lauren Rust of the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network.

Until the calf in January, there had been no recently documented boat strikes on the whales in Southeast waters. Most larger commercial ships are electronically tracked for speed. Shipping interests point to this as evidence the restrictions are being followed and captains are being careful.

Zoodsma said that's encouraging, but strikes are difficult to track.

"We know a large proportion of the right whale strikes are never detected. It warrants everybody's best effort," she said.

Smaller boats are an issue of their own.

"It's safe to assume boat strikes are not commonly reported, especially with smaller boats," Rust said. "It's probably a combination of not knowing you hit something and concern about getting in trouble."

The Oceana report calls on NOAA to do more to protect the whales. Zoodsma said a review of the speed rules and compliance is underway.