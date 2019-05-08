White squirrels, orange alligators, rainbow snakes — think you've seen all the weirdly colored wildlife on the South Carolina coast?
Anne Fitts has a blonde raccoon.
Yes, a natural blonde. It's living in a hole in a tree in her yard, and a younger one apparently hangs at her mom's house a few lots down from her woodsy James Island home.
Her raccoon has shown up in the tree every spring for four years, likely a return to give birth to a kit in the relative safety of the notch.
This year, for the first time, it said hello.
"'Chicky-chick-chick,'" Fitts imitates. "My son said, 'What's that noise?' "
The raccoon isn't an albino. It's apparently just one of those color variants that turn up in a lot of species in the Lowcountry such as cinnamon bears or black fox squirrels.
Blonde raccoons are an oddity but not so much a rarity. One of them is mounted in the Columbia office of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
"They're not common, but you do see them on occasion," said Jay Butfiloski, a DNR biologist. "I've always seemed to see them or hear about them on the coast."
He's also seen raccoons streaked nearly white in the marsh, something he suspects came from sun exposure, he said.
Fitts has named the raccoon Blondie, of course. She points it out to people and tells them it's her pet.
"It's awesome," she said.