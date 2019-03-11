Nearly 200 rising ninth-graders who would have gone to Cane Bay High School next year may have to attend a different school because of overcrowding and rapid population growth in Berkeley County.
The Berkeley County School Board is on its way to approving an attendance line plan that would move students from Cane Bay to Stratford High School starting as soon as August.
Cane Bay is one of the fastest growing parts of the county, with more than 1,000 students joining the school district each year for the past decade.
While the plan offers a temporary fix, it offers little clarity when it comes to student transportation in a district that already has issues securing bus drivers. And in four years, Stratford is expected to be overcrowded, too.
All rising 10th- through 12th-grade students will have the option to remain at Cane Bay or transfer to Stratford, according to school board documents.
An estimated 197 rising ninth-grade students would attend Stratford next school year under the proposed plan, according to Berkeley County School District Spokeswoman Katie Tanner. Exceptions would be made for those who have become eligible in sports or performing arts as well as an exception for a sibling that lives in the same household that would attend high school in the same calendar year.
Overall, accounting for all rising ninth- through 12th-graders, an estimated 687 students could either be moved or choose to attend Stratford High School for the 2019-2020 school year. Tanner said officials are not expecting all of those students to leave Cane Bay High School.
Currently, 362 students in Sangaree, a community in Berkeley County, are transported to Cane Bay High School. Under the proposed plan, however, the district said it was not confident it could provide rides to two different high schools in the same area.
“Though we would like to be able to provide transportation for students who make the choice to remain at Cane Bay High School, we do not have the resources to commit to that separate attendance zone transportation,” the attendance line document detailed. “Our recommendation is that any student who meets the above criteria and chooses to remain at Cane Bay High would have to provide their own transportation.”
Superintendent Eddie Ingram also said during last month’s meeting that the district was already short about 35 drivers.
The majority of school board members voted in favor of a first reading of the plan. Only board member Ann Conder abstained from voting.
Conder told The Post and Courier that she supported the plan overall, but wanted to be cautious because of complaints she had heard from her constituents.
“I was voting to satisfy the needs of the majority of my constituents in Sangaree,” Conder said. “I listen very carefully to what they say. I really don’t think this is going to be harmful to our students, but parents were upset.”
Cane Bay High School located near Summerville is one of the newest school additions to Berkeley County, opening in 2008. Stratford in Goose Creek, by comparison, opened in 1983.
Since both schools were established, Berkeley County saw a surge of population growth. More than 8,000 people moved to the area between mid-2015 and mid-2016, boosting the total population to more than 210,000, according to census figures.
Board member David Barrow said last week that Cane Bay has a current student count of 2,130, about 400 students over capacity.
Barrow, a former assistant principal at Stratford, said the maximum capacity at the Goose Creek school is 2,200 students. It’s currently at 1,750 students.
But, because of projected growth, Stratford will most likely be at capacity in four years, Barrow added.
“I understand the angst and frustration of the folks,” Barrow said. “In four years, Stratford will be right at max or 100 and 200 over max. If we don’t do something at Cane Bay, they’ll be 700 over.”
While both Cane Bay and Stratford are nearly comparable for on-time graduation rate and percentage of diploma earners who are college OR career ready, according to the latest figures from the South Carolina School Report Card, dozens of parents showed up to the first reading of the attendance line proposal this past month to express concerns.
Board chairwoman Sally Wofford said she sympathized with disgruntled parents.
“My heart is broken,” Wofford said. “We have a really hard decision to make. If we don’t address this, then people are going to say, ‘You put my kid in an overcrowded school and there were seats at another school that you didn’t make available to me.’”
A second reading and final vote of the attendance line plan will be addressed at the Berkeley County Board of Education meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Foxbank Elementary in Moncks Corner.