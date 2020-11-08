You are the owner of this article.
Rainy week expected in Charleston as Tropical Storm Eta moves toward Florida

Pedestrians on Church Street cover up to protect from the rain near the City Market Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Charleston. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

Tropical Storm Eta will remain well to the south of Charleston, but this week will see a lot of rain, forecasters predict.

The Charleston area is unlikely to experience many direct impacts from the storm at least until the weekend, National Weather Service meteorologist Douglas Berry said, but there's still a lot of uncertainty.

"Things can change quite a bit depending on the track of that system," Berry said.

Showers are predicted every day through the week and into the weekend, according to Sunday night forecasts. "It'll be a fairly wet week," Berry said.

Rain chances will increase daily through Wednesday due to added tropical moisture in the region from the high southeast winds.

Swimming conditions may also be dangerous due to high surf and elevated winds over the ocean.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

