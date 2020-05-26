You are the owner of this article.
Rainfall headed for SC coast could bring thunder, flooding to Charleston

america Street flood 2.jpg (copy)
America Street and other neighborhoods were covered by water after several inches of rain fell and flooded parts of the peninsula on May 20, 2020, in Charleston. Meteorologists predicted another bout of rain Wednesday, May 27. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

A low-pressure area creeping up the Atlantic coastline could bring downpours to the Lowcountry on Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Charleston warned that rains are likely before sunrise and through the morning, with scattered showers possible throughout the day.

There's also a chance of thunderstorms, which could bring up to 2 inches of rain in parts of the tri-county area, weather service meteorologist Michael Stroz said. Tornadoes like the one that hit Johns Island on May 20 are unlikely for the Charleston area, he said.

"It's nothing overly significant, compared to what we've seen," Stroz said. "We're just in kind of a stormy pattern."

While the storm doesn't appear to be of particular concern, Stroz warned that residents should keep lightning and flooding hazards in mind before heading outdoors on Wednesday.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

