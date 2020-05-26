Rainfall headed for SC coast could bring thunder, flooding to Charleston

A low-pressure area creeping up the Atlantic coastline could bring downpours to the Lowcountry on Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Charleston warned that rains are likely before sunrise and through the morning, with scattered showers possible throughout the day.

There's also a chance of thunderstorms, which could bring up to 2 inches of rain in parts of the tri-county area, weather service meteorologist Michael Stroz said. Tornadoes like the one that hit Johns Island on May 20 are unlikely for the Charleston area, he said.

"It's nothing overly significant, compared to what we've seen," Stroz said. "We're just in kind of a stormy pattern."

While the storm doesn't appear to be of particular concern, Stroz warned that residents should keep lightning and flooding hazards in mind before heading outdoors on Wednesday.