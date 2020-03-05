Rain that flooded Charleston streets, led to closures expected to clear Thursday night

Consistent rainfall that caused flooding and road closures in the Charleston area on Thursday is expected to ease up as night falls.
The area received a significant amount of rain, but downpours didn't set any records, said Bob Bright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's North Charleston office.
Downtown received 1.89 inches of rain over a 24-hour period ending around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Bright said. In general, the Charleston area received 1 to 2 inches of rain during the period.
Forecasters expect some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall into the night but conditions would eventually ease up, he said. The tide was receding, which should allow water pooled on roads to drain as well.
"In general, things are winding down pretty quickly," Bright said.
Pretty wet across the region the last few days, and ~1-2+ inches more on the way into tonight. Be alert for some flooded roads! #gawx #scwx #savwx #chswx pic.twitter.com/bjwCTrmnBM— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) March 5, 2020
Conditions in the tri-county are expected to stay dry until another system moves into the area Monday night or early Tuesday, he said.
While Thursday's rainfall wasn't record-setting, it did cause a number of issues around the region. Several streets in downtown Charleston were temporarily closed because of flooding. The West Ashley Library at 45 Windermere Blvd. closed at 3 p.m. The Charleston County library system said book drops would close, but overdue fines would be waived. The Edisto Library closed at 2 p.m.
The Dorchester Paws animal shelter also closed on Thursday. Workers were trying to keep the 258 animals at its campus on Paws Lane in Summerville safe, the shelter said in an emailed statement.