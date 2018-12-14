Storms on Friday dumped several inches of rain on the Charleston area and hampered the morning commute for motorists navigating around waterlogged roads and traffic backups.
By late morning, areas from Johns Island to northern Mount Pleasant had seen between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain, with some places reporting over 3 inches. At the Charleston International Airport, 2.73 inches recorded so far has shattered a daily record of 1.79 inches set 41 years ago.
It's not over yet. The next batch of moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast to arrive around 5 p.m., just in time for the evening commute. Emily McGraw, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible. Road conditions at that time will partly depend on whether the localized flooding improves before then.
"There might still be water on the roads," McGraw said. "Part of it is gonna be how much the conditions improve between the rainfall events. We're not expecting the amount of rain we had this morning."
Some of the heaviest rain fell during the morning commute, as workers and parents driving their children to school struggled to navigate through streets swollen with water. Around Ashley Hall school on the peninsula, several streets were nearly impassible and cars threw up thick sprays as they hustled to blast through standing water of uncertain depths.
Traffic in the hospital district spilled onto Calhoun Street, only to find passage onto Rutledge Avenue closed off and rush-hour traffic jockeying for space in the one lane near Smith Street that was navigable. Further down the peninsula, standing water began to gather on sections of Anson Street that rarely see flooding.
As of 10:30 a.m., more than a dozen downtown streets and one in West Ashley remained closed due to floodwaters.
In West Ashley, Church Creek is approaching its flood stage of 6.5 feet. Crosstowne Church, which is right next to its headwaters off of Bees Ferry Road, was preparing for its fourth flood in three years on Friday morning. Volunteers helped move furniture and electronics from the sanctuary, and plans for a Christmas celebration that evening were probably going to be cancelled.
Drainage ditches in the Ashley Forest neighborhood near Avondale were nearly full as of 8:30 a.m. The southern end of Tall Oak Avenue, where there are no drainage ditches, was already flooded with some standing water in yards. The neighborhood connects to the Avondale commercial strip, where Magnolia Road had started to flood.