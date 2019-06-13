Six inches of rain over the past week in the Charleston area has helped. But the region, like most of South Carolina, still faces the threat of drought, state officials say.
Hot and relatively dry conditions are expected for most of the summer, according to the federal Climate Prediction Center.
Moderate drought conditions reported June 6 have eased in 35 counties across the state including the coast. The counties, east and south of Greenville, are now in an incipient drought category, according to the S.C. Drought Committee on Thursday. That means if conditions get drier the counties will be in drought.
Three Upstate counties are considered out of drought entirely.
The region and state have seesawed in and out of drought for the most of the year. A sweep of rainy days from Friday through Thursday morning followed a record breaking heat wave, that came after the rainiest May in a long time. That pulled every one of South Carolina's 46 counties out of drought for the first time in two years.
Drought has plagued the state since the late-1990s. Ten years ago, the entire state was listed in some degree of drought, with Upstate counties listed either extreme or severe.