The railroad crossing on Remount Road has closed for track maintenance and will remain closed for two to five days, according to officials.

The closure of the North Charleston crossing began at 3 a.m. Thursday and already caused traffic headaches. Motorists who were heading toward Rivers Avenue on Remount were forced to turn around, and many ended up folding into Interstate 526 backups on North Rhett Avenue.

Officials with CSX Railroad initially planned to start maintenance for the Remount Road section at 9 a.m., then changed the time due to "heavy traffic and safety concerns," said a spokeswoman for Southern Commercial Development LLC, which works with CSX Railroad.

North Charleston residents and city officials have long been frustrated with how railroad companies handle track repairs. State and local governments have no jurisdiction over railroads, so city officials can't influence maintenance schedules.

Residents have also complained of long waits for stopped trains to start moving during rush-hour traffic.