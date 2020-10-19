Racial justice at forefront as Charleston attorneys compete for 9th Circuit solicitor post

In a year of social unrest, voters in Charleston and Berkeley counties will decide whether the region keeps its top prosecutor or gets a new one.

Republican Scarlett Wilson has been the elected 9th Circuit solicitor since 2007. Before that, she worked as a state and federal prosecutor.

Ben Pogue, her Democratic challenger, became a trial attorney following a career change after being a Charleston TV station meteorologist for nearly a decade. He previously ran for a Statehouse seat covering Charleston and Mount Pleasant in 2018.

Both candidates said that ensuring racial equity in the justice system is at the center of their campaigns.

Wilson, seeking her fourth term, said the solicitor's role directly impacts community safety.

She said she's proud of the teamwork within her office and with law enforcement. Wilson cited challenging but successful cases like the conviction of Jared Tapp, who raped and killed a College of Charleston graduate, and the prosecution for the murder of Edwina Simms, a Virginia woman whose remains were found in Berkeley County years after her disappearance.

The 9th Circuit handles around 12,000 warrants each year.

Wilson said she trains her staff to evaluate the evidence for each case and find gaps that might need to be strengthened. If it's a case that could go to trial, they look at the seriousness of the offense, seeking input from law enforcement and victims, and examine mitigating factors like addiction or mental illness that could explain the defendant's actions.

Moving forward, Wilson said she wants her legacy to be that of her race equity work, and transparency about decision-making.

She's tried to increase public insight by posting prosecutors' sentence recommendations and the reasoning behind them on the solicitor's office website, scsolitor9.org, and her office is working on a live online dashboard that would display sentencing information."

Her office has been collecting data since 2015 to determine where implicit bias against minorities could exist among prosecutors and their decisions.

The data is being used to conduct a race equity study as a partnership with the Justice Innovation Lab and the Beeck Center for Social Impact and Innovation at Georgetown University. The project was announced July 30.

Wilson presumes the study will find evidence of unconscious bias among the area's prosecutors. Wilson said she hasn't seen such proof but that it would be naïve to think her office wouldn't be affected by such a widespread issue.

Her office has already started training to help prosecutors be more aware of how such bias could affect their decision-making, she said. One training involved a poverty simulation, including role-play situations, while others gave a historical background on how implicit bias can be "baked in" and coached attorneys and office leaders on how to confront them, Wilson said.

She views the nationwide protests and increased discussions of equity in the justice system as validation of her work.

"I'm not jumping on the bandwagon, I am the bandwagon," Wilson said, saying she's been a leader in racial equity work long before protests began.

She said she agrees with the sentiment of Black Lives Matter but believes some of the movement's discussions are going in the wrong direction. Wilson said the idea of defunding the police is "short-sighted and wrong" and won't serve the greater mission of the cause for racial justice.

If she wins a new term, Wilson hopes to continue the racial equity study and build a sustainable system off its findings. She also wants to create a circuit-wide Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, expanding the current Charleston County organization to include Berkeley County.

The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is a collective of the area's criminal justice officials, community leaders and advocates that looks at ways to improve the justice system.

Wilson said she's the only person in the race with "actual experience" with criminal justice, and that she knows how to lead an office through both financial and social turmoil.

"I haven't just talked about race equity work, I've done the work," Wilson said. "I've looked the worst of the worst in the eyes, and I've led our office through some pretty dark and difficult times." She cited her leadership during the 2007 recession.

Pogue said the race equity work done so far in the solicitor's office hasn't been enough.

"The thing that we're missing the most in our justice system is the trust of our community," he said.

He has a four-point plan to restore that trust if elected. Pogue said he would hire more Black attorneys and diversify the prosecutorial staff.

Wilson said that out of a staff of nearly 150 employees, including 52 attorneys, several office leaders are African American, along with four attorneys.

"The problem has been recruiting African Americans who want to work as prosecutors," she said. It can be hard in general to attract lawyers to the public sector, she said, but she hopes to get an increase in loan forgiveness funding and that their race equity work will appeal to candidates.

"I find it disturbing that my opponent implies he will change the racial makeup of the prosecution team on 'day one.' This indicates that he will terminate good, hard-working, well-trained prosecutors simply on the basis of their skin color, which is simply wrong," Wilson said.

As the second part of his plan, Pogue said he would further diversify juries for the circuit's trials, which he said would ensure more fair and accurate trials. To do that, Pogue said he would order prosecutors not to strike Black jurors for any reasons of "clothing, hair and perceived attitude," which can be proxies for racial bias, according to his campaign website.

Pogue said he plans to conduct a new racial bias audit with community representatives and led by an external investigator.

Lastly, he would mandate that prosecutors attend four neighborhood meetings a year to further connect themselves with the community.

Racial justice has been important to Pogue for years, he said. On a personal level, he and his family have worked to identify their own biases and privileges, such as how his White ancestors received benefits not available to people of color, creating generational wealth and opportunities that trickled down to him. He believes the Charleston and Berkeley justice system needs the same self-examination.

Pogue said that starting with his Statehouse run in 2018, he's been traveling to different neighborhoods to talk with people about what they're experiencing and how their needs are being met by local representatives.

He's also been part of the Rebuilding Every Community Around Peace initiative with the North Charleston Police Department, a program where community members walk with police officers on weekend evenings, talking with community members and hoping to prevent crime before it starts.

"We see unrest in the streets, protests — a large reason for that is because the reality people experience doesn't reflect what the justice system delivers," Pogue said. "Black lives and Black voices have been marginalized."

Pogue is a civil litigator, and he said his experience as a mediator could help alleviate tensions.

He described disparities in arrest and conviction rates between Black and White people as an emergency that needs more than incremental change.

Like Wilson, Pogue said he is against defunding the police, though he would be in favor of reallocating funding from the solicitor's office to measures that could ensure front-end crime prevention. He said budgetary decisions of that kind would be made through a discussion process with the community.

"This is the people's money," he said.

If elected, Pogue plans to collaborate with a 12-member community action team of leaders and experts on housing, education and other issues.

Other focuses of his first term would include creating consistency in the bail and bond process through increased involvement of defense attorneys, he said, along with improving relationships with police and a greater focus on victim advocacy and domestic violence.

Charleston and Berkeley county voters will choose between Wilson and Pogue on Election Day, Nov. 3.