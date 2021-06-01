Race honoring youngest Emanuel AME shooting victim to raise funds for Charleston students

The annual race honoring the youngest victim of the Emanuel AME Church shooting will return as an in-person event this summer after going virtual last year amid the pandemic.

Race 4 Achievement Inc. will host its sixth annual Doughnut Dash 5k run/walk Aug. 28 in the name of Tywanza Sanders.

"We are super excited," said Dominique Gray, co-founder of the nonprofit which financially helps students attend college.

"This event is our biggest revenue generator," Gray added. "If we don’t have this event, it literally shuts down our entire operation."

June 17 will mark the sixth anniversary of the Emanuel tragedy that claimed Sanders, who was 26 at the time, and eight others.

The race, sponsored by Krispy Kreme, will be held in person and virtually.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and run until 8:30 a.m. at the rear parking lot of the South Windermere Center at 80 Folly Road Blvd. Participants will run/walk down the West Ashley Greenway to Krispy Kreme, 1491 Savannah Highway, and return to the South Windermere Center using the same route.

People can register at race4wanza2021.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $10-$25. All proceeds go toward the Tywanza Sanders Scholarship Fund.

Money raised from the race will be used to award scholarships to minority students from Charleston area high schools.

Race 4 Achievement has awarded over $12,500 and 15 scholarships in the past five years. This year's race will financially support students at James Island Charter High, West Ashley High and Burke High.

Scholarships will also be given to a Charleston area student planning to attend The Citadel, and a graduating senior from the Charleston County School of the Arts.

“Our goal is to have a $1,000 scholarship at every high school in the Charleston area," Gray said.

The race has traditionally seen high attendance. Last year's virtual program saw 300 guests, and so did the 2019 in-person event.

Gray's sister, Michelle Gray, serves on the board of directors for the organization. She hopes this year's event will surpass the group's previous races.

"Every year, it seems we get more and more people," she said.

Among his many attributes, Sanders has been remembered by loved ones for his entrepreneurial spirit, not afraid to try new things.

Dominique Gray recalled Sanders' resiliency.

“No matter what happened to him he was always going to press forward," he said.