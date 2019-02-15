The fourth annual race honoring the youngest victim of the Emanuel AME Church shooting is slated for March 23.
Friends and loved ones will race in the Doughnut Dash run/walk to remember Tywanza Sanders and also raise money for scholarships.
Sanders, 26, was the youngest of nine parishioners killed at Emanuel AME in 2015. The race held in his honor, organized by Race 4 Achievement Inc. and the Charleston Jewish Community Center Without Walls, celebrates a man whose close friends described as selfless and devout in his faith.
"He was the greatest friend I ever had," said Dominque Gray, co-founder of Race 4 Achievement and friend of Sanders. "He would give you the shirt off his back and the socks off his feet after meeting you for 10 minutes.”
Launched the year after shooting, the race displayed unity within a community grappling with tragedy. It is named after Krispy Kreme, where Sanders once worked.
“It was just an idea of trying to bring the community together under a banner that everyone could get behind," said Daniel Stern, former executive director for the Charleston Community Jewish Center.
Shortly before Sanders' death, he, Gray and a group of friends established Race 4 Achievement, a nonprofit that gives scholarships to high school students, provides college mentoring and SAT/ACT tutoring.
In the past three years, organizers have given away more than $7,000 in scholarships. This year's race proceeds will fund three $1,000 scholarships for James Island Charter High, Burke High and West Ashley High students.
This year's race, expected to draw 200 attendees, begins at 9 a.m. March 23. Individuals will run or walk from South Windermere Center (80 Folly Road) down to the Krispy Kreme, where they will eat a dozen doughnuts and run or walk back.
Registration is $15 for children ages 10 to 15, $25 for individual adults and $20 for six-member teams.
For more information, go to https://charlestonjcc.org/event/doughnutdash.