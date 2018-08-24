A bat that bit someone in a home on Charleston's peninsula has tested positive for rabies, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday.
The bite was reported Sunday in the victim's home. The bat was confirmed to have rabies two days later, DHEC said.
With the finding, the authorities said they have recorded 63 cases of animal rabies this year in South Carolina. That number already matches the total for all of 2017, state records showed.
Another rabid bat was reported Aug. 17 in Richland County's Wildewood community north of Columbia, where a person awoke to the creature in a bedroom, not knowing if a bite had occurred.
The state referred both people to health care providers for treatment. A vaccine can be given to bite victims to prevent the onset of symptoms.
Once it develops, rabies is fatal. It affects the central nervous system, appearing with flu-like symptoms such as a fever, and eventually spreads to the brain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Usually within days of a person showing more serious symptoms — paralysis, agitation, increased salivation, fear of water — the victim dies.
"People don't always realize they've been bitten since bat teeth are tiny, and bites are easy to overlook," David Vaughan, director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention and Enforcement Division, said in a statement.
People should take precautions when they wake up to the sight of a bat in their room or tent; when bats are found where children, pets and intoxicated or disabled people are left unattended; or when they come in direct contact with a bat, state officials said.
Not every bat is infected with rabies, but they have been known to carry the disease. Odd behavior — daytime activity, trouble flying, being found in homes — can indicate that bats are rabid, but they must be tested to be sure. Such bats should be safely trapped in a sealed container and never touched, DHEC said.
People should use soap and water to wash any skin that came in contact with a bat before seeking medical aid and reporting the episode to DHEC at 1-888-847-0902.
They also can call local DHEC offices and ask questions. The Lowcountry location can be reached at 843-953-0150.