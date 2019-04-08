A conversation between leaders of Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church and Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue will headline a forum this summer focusing on mobilizing and elevating people following the recent tragedies at their places of worship.
Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who survived the October shooting in which 11 people died in Pittsburgh, and the Rev. Eric Manning, of Emanuel, will join in a discussion June 16 for the third Charleston Forum.
"Rabbi Myers is a dear friend and I'm looking forward to having him within this community," Manning said Monday at a press conference announcing the upcoming event.
"It is my sincere prayer that as we have that dialogue, that as we talk about the various things that are in front of us that we walk away with key action items that will help us all to be able to draw together as a community."
South Carolina native Craig Melvin, of the "Today" show, will moderate the discussion.
The forum, organized after the 2015 shooting at Emanuel where nine people died, will also feature public officials discussing what they are doing, and plan to do, to address larger issues including, racial divisions, policing and education.
U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Public Defender Ashley Pennington and Solicitor Scarlett Wilson are some of the expected attendees.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. and be held at the Charleston Music Hall. An exposition featuring local organizations, vendors and sponsors will take place before, said Charleston Forum CEO Brian Duffy.
Myers is not be the first person affiliated with the Tree of Life synagogue who has come to Charleston.
Rabbi Jonathan Perlman, who leads one of three congregations that shared the Tree of Life space, traveled in January to Emanuel with members and an ecumenical group during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
The goal was to show unity and celebrate a man who preached love of all people.