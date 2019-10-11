A North Charleston man was sentenced Friday to 35 years behind bars for fatally stabbing his two young nephews in August 2017.

Raashid Jamal White, 28, didn't negotiate before pleading guilty to each of the charges filed against him. But his lawyer argued that a lengthy history of mental illness — which led him to homelessness, suicide attempts and a near-fatal 2015 attack on his sleeping father — caused him to force his sister from her apartment and stab her two sons.

He was sentenced to 35 years for each of the two murder charges, five years for possession of weapon and three years suspended to five years probation for second-degree assault and battery. The charges will run concurrently.

"A minor disagreement over the microwave" triggered the attack, White's sister Tiara Martin told told a 911 dispatcher from outside the locked door at their Greenridge Road apartment.

White jumped from the second-floor balcony and evaded police for hours before they used a stun gun to subdue him on South Antler Drive.

An officer used bolt cutters to get into the apartment and found the boys, 2-year-old Aiyden Martin and 8-year-old Avery Martin, had died of their injuries.