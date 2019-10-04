Five days after a shooting that left a teenager and a young man dead in North Charleston, police remain tight-lipped about the details.

Authorities believe the incident is isolated and are not looking for suspects, said Karley Ash, a North Charleston police spokeswoman, on Friday.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting at 10:22 a.m. Sunday near Dorchester Road and Foxwood Drive.

They arrived at a Valero gas station, 7757 Dorchester Road, and found a man suffering a gunshot wound, according to an incident report. Officers saw a male running from the gas station and stopped him.

"He was very disheveled and could not make sense of his words but stated there was possibly a second victim," the report said.

An officer followed a trail of blood across Foxwood to 7791 Dorchester Road and found the second victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was holding a black pistol, the report said.

That victim was identified on Thursday as 14-year-old Elisa Shourpaje of North Charleston, the Coroner's Office said. He died at 9:55 p.m. Monday at Medical University Hospital.

The victim found at the gas station died at 10:28 p.m. Thursday at the hospital and was identified on Friday by the Charleston County Coroner's Office as 25-year-old Dashawn Bowens of Walterboro.

North Charleston police have said both victims suffered gunshot wounds and were the only people involved in the shooting.