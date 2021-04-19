Questions linger 4 months after mental health patient's death in Charleston jail

Few answers have emerged more than four months after a mental health patient died at the Charleston County jail, but a prosecutor reviewing the case is hopeful state investigators probing the circumstances surrounding his death will complete their report soon.

Jamal Sutherland, 31, was declared dead about 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. He'd been there less than a day, arriving from a mental health facility following a scuffle with a nurse.

For the past four months, agents with the State Law Enforcement Division have been going over the case, exploring how and why Sutherland died, but the famously deliberative state police agency has been tight-lipped about what, if anything, it found.

"Despite the delay, the Sutherland family remains steadfast in their pursuit of justice for Jamal," said Mark Peper, an attorney representing the family.

In the meantime, the prosecutor tasked with reviewing SLED's findings and determining whether anyone should be charged with Sutherland's death is optimistic agents will soon submit a report to her office.

"Everything is progressing and we have kept the family and their attorney informed of what is next and how we are proceeding," said 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson. "While I'm disappointed I don't have the full report yet, I'm satisfied with (SLED's) continual updates."

In 2019, Wilson unveiled a plan outlining general guidelines for how in-custody deaths, police shootings and other critical incidents involving law enforcement are handled.

Under that plan, independent investigators like SLED have 60 days to complete a report and submit it to the solicitor's office, which has an additional 60 days to review the case and decide whether criminal charges are warranted.

The plan allows for extensions as long as SLED provides updates and reasons why more time is needed.

"They have informed me there is nothing outstanding, though I recently asked them to follow up on additional documentation from the jail regarding policies and procedures," Wilson said. "I anticipate once I receive the report, I should be able to be well within the 60 days allowed for under the protocol."

For Sutherland's family, the wait for answers continues.

Sutherland got into a struggle with deputies, involving a stun gun, in his cell just before his death, according to Peper.

The attorney questioned why his clients' son was incarcerated at all. Generally, mental health patients are not taken to jail, but to a crisis-stabilization facility.

Sutherland was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia in his teens and was receiving regular treatment, Peper said.

In the days before his death, his symptoms resurfaced and his parents took him to their usual treatment center — Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, the attorney said.

According to a North Charleston police incident report, officers were called shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 4 to the facility for a report of a "physical disturbance in progress."

Several staffers told officers two patients assaulted a staff member and two other patients, police said. Names for the two patients listed as suspects were redacted, but Peper confirmed one of the men was Sutherland.

Sutherland was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor, and taken to the county jail, rather than the crisis-stabilization center.

Peper said a low-level misdemeanor charges don’t have to end in an arrest. Officers could have issued a ticket instead.

In Charleston County, officers have been directed to bring people in mental health or addiction crisis to the Tri-County Crisis Stabilization Center instead of booking them into the jail. It was not clear why that didn't happen in Sutherland's case.