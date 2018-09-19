A 22-year-old Mount Pleasant area man accused of bludgeoning four of his relatives to death in March sought help at a church and an urgent care clinic one day before the killings, according to an investigative report released this week.

Before sunrise on March 10, authorities said Lovequawn Matthew Shaire Scott used a set of dumbbells to kill his grandparents, an aunt and his 15-year-old cousin at the Atlanta Drive home where he was raised.

Six months after the slayings, Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said “it would be speculation at this point” to discuss a possible motive in the crime. But supplemental reports released by the agency shed light on Scott’s actions before the homicides.

Scott awaits trial on four murder charges in the deaths of his cousin, Faith Manigault, 15; his aunt, Kenya Manigault, 42; and his grandparents, Rose Manigault, 69, and Joseph Manigault, 72.

The morning before the killings, he drove a gray Ford Expedition to a church on U.S. Highway 17, a few miles from the neighborhood off Hamlin Road in unincorporated Charleston County where he lived with his grandparents.

Outside the church, he approached a contract worker and put him in “some type of strong hold,” the man would later tell a detective.

The contractor fought Scott off.

“Lovequawn Scott was screaming that he needed some type of help,” the detective wrote in the report.

The contract worker said he took Scott inside the church to calm him down.

The church was not named in the report. Antonio said he did not know whether Scott and the contract worker know each other.

Sometime after leaving the church, authorities said Scott went to Doctors Care, an urgent care clinic on U.S. Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant’s Ivy Hall community.

There, Scott pulled up in a red vehicle, went inside and waved over his cousin, who was working at the clinic. Details of their conversation were redacted from the report.

Other employees at the clinic told the investigator that Scott's cousin told them that Scott was suffering from schizophrenia and that she was sending him home to take his medicine, according to the report.

His cousin, however, would later tell the detective that the conversation didn’t happen as her coworkers had stated.

No paperwork was filled out for Scott’s visit to Doctors Care, his cousin said. The attending physician on duty told the detective that he wasn’t aware that Scott had come to the facility until staff brought it to his attention after the quadruple homicide was reported in the news.

Antonio said the type of assistance that Scott was seeking at the clinic is still under investigation. He declined to comment on Scott's mental health.

The report shows that investigators have requested Scott’s medical records.

Detectives were conducting follow-up interviews as late as August.

"We did a lot on this particular case," Antonio said. "Because it was such a heinous crime, there’s a lot more to (the investigation)."

The slayings sent shock waves through the victims' family and the greater Mount Pleasant community. Loved ones described the Manigaults as good people who "didn’t deserve what happened." Hundreds attended a prayer vigil, and even more paid their respects at the funeral at Wando High School, where Faith Manigault was a student.