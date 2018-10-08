Hurricane Michael is expected to become a powerful storm as it tracks toward the Florida Panhandle, on a path that's expected to bring rain and moderate coastal flooding to South Carolina.
Based on Monday evening forecasts from the National Hurricane Center, which could change as the storm progresses, heavy rain and higher-than-usual tides were expected to arrive in the Charleston area Tuesday, with most of storm-related wind and rain still to come Wednesday into Thursday as Michael passes through the state as a tropical storm.
Here's what we know so far:
Does South Carolina need to worry about a Gulf Coast hurricane?
Yes. Hurricanes are huge weather systems, easily visible from space and large enough to extend across several states at once. In 2017, the Lowcountry experienced significant flooding and beach erosion from Tropical Storm Irma as it tracked across the southwest corner of Georgia. The eye of that storm was 200 miles inland from the South Carolina coast, but Irma was also larger than Michael.
Where is Hurricane Michael expected to go?
The National Hurricane Center on Monday predicted landfall Wednesday in the Florida Panhandle as a “dangerous major hurricane” with sustained winds of 110 mph or more and a potential storm surge that could exceed 9 feet. From there, Michael was expected to track across Georgia and the Carolinas as a tropical storm.
What’s the expectation for winds and rain in South Carolina?
Draw a line across the state from Aiken to Georgetown, areas to the south should expect to see 4 to 6 inches of rain while areas to the north could see 2 to 4 inches. Chances of tropical-storm-force winds, defined as 39 mph or more, are 50 percent or less for most of the state, and slightly higher along the Georgia border from Augusta to Savannah. The chance of hurricane-force winds in coastal South Carolina areas is just 5 to 10 percent, the National Hurricane Center estimated.
Is that a lot of rain?
The amount of rain predicted in S.C. from what would be Tropical Storm Michael is nearly as much as Tropical Storm Irma brought, but Irma packed a greater flood-causing storm surge. Irma dropped 5 to 7 inches on southeastern parts of the state, including the Charleston area, which is expected to get 4 to 6 from Michael. Irma brought 3 to 5 inches of rain to central South Carolina and Myrtle Beach, while Michael is predicted to bring 2 to 4. Hurricane Florence, in contrast, dumped 3 feet of rain on Elizabethtown, N.C., and more than 18 inches in South Carolina.
Do any parts of S.C. need rain?
While no areas want 4 to 6 inches of rain all at once, the Charleston area is currently “abnormally dry” and the southernmost tip of South Carolina is experiencing a moderate drought. The potential for flash flooding is predicted to be “marginal” (about a 5 percent chance) for most of the state and “slight” (a 10 percent chance) in areas closer to Georgia.
Heavy rain is more of a concern in the Pee Dee and Myrtle Beach areas, which are still dealing with the effects of flooding from Hurricane Florence. River levels there are still elevated, but falling. At the S.C. Emergency Management Division, “they aren’t really concerned about river flooding (from Michael), but they are concerned about how saturated the soils are in the Pee Dee region," spokeswoman Kim McLeod said.
When is the wind and rain expected?
A "plume" of moist air that's related to but not part of Hurricane Michael is expected to bring heavy rain to the coast Tuesday night into Wednesday. Michael will then bring more rain Wednesday night into Thursday, National Weather Service meteorologist Jonathan Lamb said.
“Fortunately, the amount of rainfall in the forecast is not extreme," said Lamb, who works in the Charleston office. "It’s sort of spread out over 48 hours."
What about storm surge and tidal flooding?
Tides along the S.C. coast are expected to rise 1 to 1.5 feet higher than they would be without the hurricane — not much of a storm surge, but enough to make tidal flooding worse in areas where it's common, and enough to cause some flooding in areas where it's uncommon.
“We are anticipating the highest tides in Charleston should be Tuesday and Wednesday during the daytime hours," Lamb said. "We are currently forecasting moderate coastal flooding from this evening through Wednesday afternoon."
Tornadoes, too?
Yes, Michael will also bring a threat of tornadoes in South Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday morning.