Push for Calhoun monument's removal a prelude to city statement

Just a few hours before the city announces the future of the John C. Calhoun Monument in Marion Square, Charleston residents and several lawmakers gathered to push for its removal and the repeal of the state's Heritage Act.

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, brought together a small group to discuss the statue, but it grew larger and larger as more people came to listen, drawn in by proclamations that the monument must come down today.

John C. Calhoun of South Carolina was vice president under Presidents John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson. He advocated for slavery as a “positive good” and died in 1850, over a decade before the Civil War. The memorial to him in Marion Square, erected in 1896, towers above downtown Charleston.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg planned to make an announcement at 3 p.m. on Wednesday about the monument's future.

On Wednesday morning, some black Charleston residents shared what it felt like to grow up under a statue that seemed to have its back to the black community as it watched over the white community across Calhoun Street, also named for him.

Wednesday marked the fifth anniversary of the murder of nine African Americans by a white supremacist at Charleston's Mother Emanuel AME Church, just down the road from the statue.

The Rev. Eric Manning, now the church's leader, called for the monument to come down. "This is a monument people still bow down to," he said. "As a Holy City, we should not have an idol that we worship." Many feel the statue symbolizes white supremacy.

He said the state Heritage Act, which protects memorials from the Confederacy and other wars, as well as any historic figure, should be repealed and attacked in the courts if necessary.

The law protects the name of Calhoun Street, on which his church sits. "I go into a crime scene every day, and I have to write our address as 110 Calhoun Street. Can you imagine the hypocrisy of that?" Manning said.

His son, Eric Manning Jr., also spoke. He and other speakers drew attention to the larger issues beyond the monument — institutional racism that in particular has disadvantaged the economic development of Charleston's black communities.

Removing the monument is just the first step in a long line of actions that need to be taken, Manning said.

Two Charleston council members joined the crowd to talk about Wednesday's upcoming announcement about the statue.

"I don't think it'll be a close vote," Councilman Keith Waring said. Councilman Robert Mitchell echoed his words, saying, "This is a good day."

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, came down from Columbia in support.

"This statue must come down," he said. "Charleston hopefully today is going to lead the way. Don't wait for the General Assembly to act."

Some at the gathering had a personal connection to Calhoun.

"This man owned my family," Daron-Lee Calhoun II told the group. He said that when Charleston apologized for the city's role in slavery two years ago, he was standing in front of a portrait of Calhoun in City Hall.

"Take this man down," Calhoun said.

Whether the statue will be removed or changed awaits the city's announcement at 3 p.m., but members of the crowd pledged to keep fighting its symbolism no matter what.