Puppy returned to downtown Charleston owner after passerby took it to rescue group

An 8-week-old puppy has been returned to its home in downtown Charleston after a passerby found it and took it to a rescue group.
The dog's owner called police when they saw a social media post about their American Staffordshire Terrier, claiming it had been "thrown out like garbage" and rescued by a passerby who brought it to Eunoia Rescue, where it was fostered out.
The puppy had wandered outside and been found by the trashcan in front of its owner's home, according to Charleston police.
"It started as 'by a trashcan' that turned into 'in the trashcan' that turned into 'chained up,' " police Lt. Peter Farrell said. "There was no life-threatening situation for the puppy."
Animal Services Officers met with the owner, reviewed the puppy's vet records and will continue follow-up visits after facilitating the puppy's return.
"Allowing a puppy to be in the trash is negligent in our minds," Eunoia Rescue said in a second post, after deleting the first. "The only positive we can see in this entire situation is that Animal Control will be conducting routine checks with the owner and the puppy for the next six months."