Palmetto Commerce Interchange (copy)

The Palmetto Commerce Interchange is proposed between Ashley Phosphate Road and U.S. Highway 78 on Interstate 26. The public can weigh in on the project Thursday. Provided rendering/Charleston County Transportation Development

The public will have a chance Thursday to hear detailed plans for a proposed interchange aimed at alleviating traffic on a major North Charleston roadway.

Representatives from Charleston County, the state Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration will present preliminary plans for the proposed Palmetto Commerce Interchange on Interstate 26 between exits 205 and 209.

The informal public hearing will take place at Northside Baptist Church. Residents are encouraged to ask questions and make comments regarding the project's possible social, economic and environmental effects. 

Those who wish to comment must register from 5:30-6:15 p.m. at the sign-in table. Each comment will be limited to two minutes.

The project, scheduled to begin construction in 2020, will be built in a rapidly growing corridor in North Charleston between University Boulevard and Ashley Phosphate Road. It will connect to Palmetto Commerce Parkway, Weber Boulevard and Ingleside Boulevard, aiming to increase traffic mobility in an area where roads are often heavily congested.

The project coincides with several other road projects planned for the tri-county region. There are also plans to extend Palmetto Commerce Parkway south to the Charleston airport, complete the Berlin G. Myers Parkway in Summerville, and widen Main Road on Johns Island.

Palmetto Commerce Interchange maps are available online at palmettocommerceinterchange.com or at the county's Transportation Development office at 4045 Bridge View Drive, Suite C-204, North Charleston.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Follow Rickey Dennis on Twitter @RCDJunior.

Tags

Rickey Dennis covers North Charleston and faith & values for the Post and Courier.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.