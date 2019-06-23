The public will have a chance Thursday to hear detailed plans for a proposed interchange aimed at alleviating traffic on a major North Charleston roadway.

Representatives from Charleston County, the state Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration will present preliminary plans for the proposed Palmetto Commerce Interchange on Interstate 26 between exits 205 and 209.

If you go WHO: Charleston County, state Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration WHAT: A public hearing to outline detailed plans and receive public input for the proposed Palmetto Commerce Interchange on Interstate 26 between exits 205 and 209 in North Charleston. WHEN: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday WHERE: Northside Baptist Church, 7800 Northside Drive, North Charleston MORE INFO: Visit palmettocommerceinterchange.com

The informal public hearing will take place at Northside Baptist Church. Residents are encouraged to ask questions and make comments regarding the project's possible social, economic and environmental effects.

Those who wish to comment must register from 5:30-6:15 p.m. at the sign-in table. Each comment will be limited to two minutes.

The project, scheduled to begin construction in 2020, will be built in a rapidly growing corridor in North Charleston between University Boulevard and Ashley Phosphate Road. It will connect to Palmetto Commerce Parkway, Weber Boulevard and Ingleside Boulevard, aiming to increase traffic mobility in an area where roads are often heavily congested.

The project coincides with several other road projects planned for the tri-county region. There are also plans to extend Palmetto Commerce Parkway south to the Charleston airport, complete the Berlin G. Myers Parkway in Summerville, and widen Main Road on Johns Island.

Palmetto Commerce Interchange maps are available online at palmettocommerceinterchange.com or at the county's Transportation Development office at 4045 Bridge View Drive, Suite C-204, North Charleston.