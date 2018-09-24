In the case of a former North Charleston school employee who was accused of downloading child pornography on a school district computer and later molesting children in his office at the school, Charleston County residents are taking names and demanding action.
"I would like to know who who knew what when, and who failed to act," said Beverly Gadson-Birch, one of a handful of community members who gave impassioned speeches Monday night regarding a case that quietly simmered from January 2014 until the employee's arrest in January 2016.
Public outcry has grown in recent weeks following a bombshell report by TV station Live 5 WCSC detailing an investigation that dragged on for about two years, during which the district employee, Marvin Gethers, was promoted from student concern specialist to the higher-paid position of parent advocate at Dunston Primary School. After his arrest on child pornography charges in January 2016, at least two students told police they had been molested by him. His case never went to trial: He died in July 2017.
Gadson-Birch issued a challenge to any elected board members who could have done more to keep the employee from harming children:
"Step down from the board. I'm asking you to do the right thing."
School board member Cindy Bohn Coats, who was serving as board chair at the time the district handed over evidence to police in 2014, said the board was kept in the dark about the Gethers case.
"At no point was the board told," Coats said after the meeting Monday.
There has been significant turnover in district leadership since a district IT specialist discovered pornography on Gethers' computer in 2014. Following Superintendent Nancy McGinley's departure in October 2014, current Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait was hired in the summer of 2015 and brought a wave of new hires in the district office.
"The incident occurred in 2014. A lot of the people who were involved in decision-making roles are no longer working for the district, and we can find no record of the matter going to the board either in executive session or in public session," Postlewait said.
District general counsel Natalie Ham said the district has hired attorney Wilbur Johnson of Young Clement Rivers to conduct an external review of the district's handling of the Gethers case. She said the district has turned over documents to Johnson to review. She was unable to say how much money the district had agreed to pay for the investigation.
Board member Kevin Hollinshead, who was elected to a North Charleston seat in 2016, said he was not happy with the way the external review was being conducted. He had announced last week he was going to propose an external review at Monday night's board meeting, but the district preempted him by hiring an attorney without a board vote.
"They didn't tell the board anything, didn't discuss it with the board. Something as sensitive as that, which affects every board member in the district, should have been discussed with the board so they can discuss some things with the citizens they serve," Hollinshead said.
Local activists, including the Charleston Activist Network, have called for independent investigations of how the district acted in Gethers case, and local lawmakers have said they plan to hold open hearings about what went wrong. Addressing the audience Monday, Postlewait said the district would be as transparent as possible about the matter.
"There is no reason for us to want to sweep anything under the rug," she said. "We will share all information that can be shared publicly. If there are specifics that by law we can't release at this time, we will abide by the law, but it is our intent to make sure the public knows what went wrong, how it went wrong, and who — or the positions at least — that were in place."