Public hearings on developing former Charleston landfill Laurel Island scheduled Tuesday

Two public hearings on the proposed Laurel Island development will go before Charleston City Council on Tuesday.

The 196 acres of Laurel Island, a former garbage landfill near Romney Street and north of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, would be converted from an overgrown green space into a new community with office, residential and retail space, with a walking and biking path surrounding it.

The meeting will be held remotely, and is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Those who want to submit comments in writing or during the meeting must notify the city before noon Tuesday. Call 843-579-6313 for more information, or mail comments to Clerk of Council, 80 Broad St., Charleston, SC 29401.

The first public hearing, which is about changing the height district on the island, is procedural in nature, city planner Jacob Lindsey said.

Clement Development hasn’t changed course on how high it intends to build up the site — eight stories toward the center of the island and 2.5 stories along the outside. But because of the proposed development’s location in the downtown area, the additional hearing is required.

The planning commission unanimously approved the height district change on Oct. 21.

The second hearing is on changes to the planned unit development proposal.

In the past month, Laurel Island developers and assistant corporation counsel Daniel “Chip” McQueeney hashed out a number of changes to the proposal prompted by questions and concerns from residents, advocacy groups and council members.

Lindsey said the revisions will limit development rights and no additional rights were proposed.

On affordable housing, Lindsey said Clement Development agreed to change the timeframe for when workforce housing will be available, a request made by Councilman William Dudley Gregorie.

Currently, 10 percent of the housing stock will be deemed affordable, indefinitely. An additional 10 percent was originally proposed for workforce housing for 10 years after certificates of occupancy are issued. Instead, Clement Development changed the 10-year clock to after leases are signed on the units.

Councilwoman Carol Jackson said she thought 25 years would be better, which Charleston-area Black Lives Matter President Marcus McDonald also supported.

Additionally, Clement Development won’t build more than 7,750 residences on the island — avoiding the concern that it’ll become a residential-only community. The proposal now requires at least 220,000 square feet of office space and at least 27,650 square feet of retail or commercial space.