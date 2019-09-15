Two South Carolina utilities want to build a major power line to McClellanville, with one proposed route cutting through the Santee Delta and another through the Francis Marion National Forest.
Public hearings will be held:
September 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Santee St. James Elementary-Middle School.
September 18, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jamestown Baptist Church Life Center, 4339 North Highway 17A in Jamestown.
Comments also may be be emailed to mcclellanville@louisberger.com or physically mailed to: Lauren Rayburn, USDA Rural Utilities Service (RUS), 160 Zillicoa Street, Suite 2, Asheville, NC 28801.
Berkeley Electric Cooperative and Central Electric Cooperative are behind the plans, which have generated fierce opposition in the past.