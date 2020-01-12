SUMMERVILLE — After more than a decade of trying to assemble the right permits, a hearing to gather public input on the third phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway extension has a date.

The S.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing at the Rollins Edwards Community Center on Jan. 23 from 4-8 p.m.

The hearing will have two formal presentations from department officials. The public will have a chance to give feedback on the construction, which will connect the southwest side of Summerville to Interstate 26.

A public hearing does not mean the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has approved the necessary permits for construction to begin, said Robby Robbins, DOT Commissioner. The town, Dorchester County and DOT officials are still waiting to hear that decision.

A hearing is a step in the process.

"We are all very pleased to be at this point, and we all look forward to getting this project started," Robbins said. "It is badly, badly needed."

The extension has been bogged down in permitting gridlock since 2006 when the Corps of Engineers tightened its standards for construction projects that would impact federally recognized flood barriers — like the Sawmill Branch Trail in Summerville. The stringent guidelines were enacted after the group was widely criticized for the levee system that failed during Hurricane Katrina.

The delay has mainly centered on the hydrology model for the project that would ensure the Sawmill Branch wouldn't flood after the project was finished, Robbins said.

That model has been agreed on, Robbins said, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers still has not issued the permit that would allow construction to begin. Corps spokesman Sean McBride said they had reviewed the application of the model and believe the proposal adequately addressed all of the Corps' previous concerns.

"We have not completed our review of the real and modeled effects of the proposed roadway on Sawmill Branch," McBride said.

The Corps still does not have a timeframe on potentially issuing a permit, McBride said. Nonetheless, the hearing remains the next step in the process.

"Now the process requires you to take the plan for the parkway to the general public so they can see it and can comment on it," Robbins said. "This is another step in the process. There could be comments from the hearing that would require alteration in design."

Members from the Corps of Engineers will be in attendance. Robbins said it is "vitally important" for people who support the extension to come and let the group know how badly it is needed.

Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring said it was well past time to begin work on the project.

"I'm real excited about the parkway, from what I hear," he said.

The project is slated to cost around $118 million, according to the DOT website.

The referendum approving funds for the third extension of the parkway was approved in 2004, and Summerville has grown exponentially since then, to the point the project is even more crucial to solving the town's traffic problem, Robbins said.

"It is vital that we have a loop that connects I-26 to the western side of town so people can travel uninterrupted from one side to other without getting on Main Street," he said.

All public comments on the Parkway extension are due by Feb. 7. Those can be submitted at the public hearing, on the project website at www.scdotgis.online/BMP3, or mailed to Regional Production Group 1 of the DOT at P.O. Box 191 in Columbia.