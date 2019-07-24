The state Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold a public hearing in August on a proposal to fill in portions of Gadsden Creek and a former landfill so that further development of WestEdge can continue.

WestEdge is being built by the Horizon Project Foundation, a nonprofit created by the city of Charleston and Medical University of South Carolina Foundation.

Advocates to keep the creek intact describe it as a thriving ecosystem of birds, fish and other wetland inhabitants that also protects the Gadsden Green public housing from tidal flooding.

Because the roughly four acres of land is tidal waters and wetlands, WestEdge must receive approval from the Army Corps of Engineers and DHEC before doing any work there.

The Army Corps' public comment session has ended, and the agency received about 60 comments.

WestEdge developers now have an opportunity to review and respond to the comments. The Army Corps does not hold public hearings on applications.

DHEC's public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at the Burke High School auditorium, 244 President St., in Charleston.

DHEC does not routinely hold public hearings on applications but typically hosts them when 20 or more citizens or residents in the area of a proposed development request a public hearing, state statute says.

"What we're proposing to do is change the way in which water works on that side in the WestEdge area," WestEdge Foundation CEO Michael Maher said Wednesday. "By keeping the tide out, we can increase the capacity and redesign the capacity for stormwater storage."

Maher said the developers also want to make a new connection to an outfall behind Stoney Field so drainage can flow there. WestEdge wants to continue development of medical and research facilities, housing, commercial and parking. WestEdge would stop the tidal flow at Lockwood, Maher said.

"A portion of the ditch would be filled," he said. "A portion of it would be replaced with subsurface pipes that are raised a little bit so they're not subject to tidal flooding and a portion of the site would be re-engineered to include capacity for more stormwater and no tide water."

City leaders will also weigh in on the issue, according to Matthew Fountain, the city's director of stormwater management. Fountain said City Council is expected to discuss the WestEdge application at it's Aug. 20 meeting.

The Army Corps and DHEC has asked for city leader feedback on the application as a local stakeholder.