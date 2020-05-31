Protests resume in Columbia as City Council extends curfew

COLUMBIA — Law enforcement officers fired tear gas at several hundred protesters Sunday as they marched toward the Columbia police station, where demonstrations turned violent a day earlier.
Meanwhile, Columbia City Council extended its curfew until 6 a.m. Monday.
The tear gas dispersed the crowd that had gathered at the Statehouse and marched up Columbia's Main Street before taking a winding path toward the police department. That's where peaceful protests devolved into gunshots and vandalism Saturday afternoon. Demonstrators didn't make it there Sunday.
They were met on Hampton Street by a police presence that included sheriff’s deputies with riot shields and red-clad rapid response team officers. For several minutes, protesters screamed at the officers, holding up their arms and urging them not to shoot.
Tensions skyrocketed as protesters screamed that they had nothing but signs and cellphones against the officer’s riot gear and combat weapons. Then, at the urging of Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, the line of officers began to push forward and the crowd descended into chaos. Many fled immediately, sprinting in every direction. Those who remained seconds longer scrambled away, coughing, as explosions rang out and the air was filled with tear gas.
Some yelled obscenities back at the police as they stumbled away. Hundreds of yards away, protesters regrouped in small clusters, washing their faces with bottled waters and calling friends they had lost in the fray. Outside a nearby wine bar, paramedics treated one man who was bleeding from his side.
Some protesters mentioned regrouping back at the Statehouse. Others dispersed in other directions.
Back at the Statehouse, more than 200 people locked arms to form a human chain, silent for nine minutes in memory of George Floyd, the African American man who died May25 as a Minneapolis police officer held him down with a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Video footage of his death has sparked outrage and riots nationwide.
The curfew extension, approved unanimously without debate during an emergency council meeting, requires people to stay out of Columbia's business districts and "return to their residences and remain off of all common area."
"Let’s be very clear. The violations of people’s personal property and safety will never be tolerated," said Mayor Steve Benjamin.
Earlier Sunday, the diverse crowd, consisting mostly of young adults, had gathered at the Statehouse and shouted themselves hoarse, repeating “Black lives matter,” “no justice no peace” and “no racist police” for hours.
Columbia police kept their distance, gathering in small groups across Gervais Street. After about 30 minutes, demonstrators turned their attention to the State Law Enforcement Division agents guarding the north entrance to the capitol.
The officers stood as silent sentries, arms crossed or in their pockets, occasionally checking their phones as protesters showered them with chants and accusations.
“Either you’re on the side of freedom, or you’re on the other side,” Lexington resident Demetris Hill, who is black, shouted during the protest. “We know all police ain’t bad, but do y’all know all black people ain’t bad?”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.