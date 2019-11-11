Protesters are expected this morning outside the Charleston County School District's main office at 75 Calhoun St. today as the School Board considers a set of sweeping and controversial changes to local schools.
Those changes include school consolidations, changes to elite magnet school admissions and an overhaul of partial magnet schools across Charleston County.
As today's School Board agenda was shared throughout the community late last week, some parents and other groups took to social media and began planning how to push back.
No group had secured a permit to protest as of Monday morning, but the city of Charleston only requires for gatherings of more than 50 people or groups seeking to close a public right of way, by marching in the street for example, city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.
Today's meeting is the culmination of years of community meetings, consultant reports and other efforts to devise "mission critical" changes to address the district's lowest performing schools and promote equity across the district.
“We have an obligation to improve outcomes for kids and to fix situations that are currently limiting access to some of our best programs for kids. I feel like we've got a moral obligation to act,” School Board member Todd Garret said last week.
While the discussion has been going on for years, specific plans have not been set. During the past two months, the district has presented three sets of recommendations from school district officials designed to overhaul education across the country, promote diversity and provide equitable opportunities for all students.
Some ideas have been modified, discarded or changed entirely as the district hosted various community listening sessions to get input on the possible changes.
Some of the more controversial proposals involve changes to partial magnet schools, the closure of Minnie Hughes Elementary on Yonges Island and the restructuring of Buist Academy for Advanced Studies and Memminger Elementary.
Last week, 21 lawmakers in the Charleston County legislative delegation’s signed a letter asking Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait and Board Chair Eric Mack to postpone any official action on magnet schools until lawmakers meet with the board and have had an opportunity to discuss the possible changes with parents and taxpayers.
The board will vote on the proposed changes individually Monday, according to the meeting agenda. Whatever is approved today is expected to go for a second vote later this month. Today's meeting starts at 12:25 p.m. and will begin with public comments.
