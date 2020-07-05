Protesters rally at SC Statehouse demanding removal of statues

COLUMBIA — A small group gathered on the SC Statehouse grounds on Sunday, demanding lawmakers allow the removal of markers to men of the state's racist past, including Benjamin Tillman and J. Marion Sims.

"It's like a reminder of a part of history that we're trying to forget," said Columbia resident Tobias Walker, who joined with about 20 others for a demonstration calling for the statues to be removed.

Tillman, who was governor from 1890 through 1894 and then spent 23 years in the U.S. Senate, tried to deny Blacks access to the ballot box and once proclaimed that he "shot negroes and stuffed ballot boxes" during the 1876 Hamburg Massacre.

Sims, born in Lancaster County and known as the "father of modern gynecology," achieved medical breakthroughs by experimenting on slave women without anesthesia.

Both have sculptures on the Capitol complex.

Grace Harling, a University of South Carolina student who carried a handmade sign calling for their dismantling, said letting the statues remain sends a disturbing message.

"That would be like Germany putting up Nazi statues to commemorate that part of their history. To me, it's the equivalent of a hate symbol," Harling said.

The 80-year-old Tillman statue was the subject of an attempted vandalism earlier this week, police said. Two Columbia residents were charged with arson and threatening to use destructive force after an incendiary device was found at its base.

Tillman's controversial past was enough for trustees at Clemson and Winthrop universities last month to seek permission for his name to be scrubbed from on-campus buildings, while the University of South Carolina's governing board wants approval to take Sims' name off a women's residence hall.

Such changes are prohibited by the state's Heritage Act, which forbids removing or changing the names of any building or memorial on public property that honors a historic figure, unless the Legislature approves it by a supermajority vote.

Kamison Burgess, 20, said he's spent the past several weeks learning about Tillman and Sims particularly, and believes they aren't deserving of honor.

"A lot of stuff goes comes to my mind when I see them. Before the protests, I didn't have a clue about any of them. But it's kind of heartbreaking," he said. "I'm just ready for them to go."