Protesters peacefully march across Charleston

Dozens of people gathered at Colonial Lake on a hot, bright Friday afternoon to continue a week of protests led by Black Lives Matter.
The route was planned to continue to White Point Garden and then Marion Square.
The protest was another in a week of marches, rallies and rioting in response to the death in Minneapolis last week of George Floyd, who died at the hands of a police officer who with three other colleagues has been charged in his death.
The march was expected to center on Breonna Taylor, an emergency room technician who was shot and killed by police in her Louisville home in March. Friday would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday.
It began with protesters singing “Happy Birthday” for Taylor.
Organizer Marcus McDonald urged protesters to start clearing the march at 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., before the city of Charleston’s 9 p.m. curfew kicks in.
McDonald also said “this is a marathon not a sprint” and that he wanted to make sure the March was conducted properly and safely.
As participants prepared to march, organizer Cody Dixon said the group should be ready to move its actions to North Charleston in the future, where police interactions are worse.
“Are y’all ready to go to North Charleston and do this same thing?” he asked, with a roar of approval from the crowd and several people raising their hands in support.
At White Point Garden, participants spoke about their grievances in front of the Confederate memorial at the tip of the city.
Protesters took a moment to chant the names of six women of color who had died in police interactions, including Taylor.
The group arrived at Marion Square just after 6 p.m. An organizer said marches are planned to continue through June 17, the anniversary of the Mother Emmanuel AME church massacre.
Before departing, organizers passed out forms to request absentee ballots.
Earlier, over 100 doctors, students and staffers took a knee on the Horseshoe on Ashley Avenue at the Medical University of South Carolina for a moment of silence Friday afternoon.
Dr. Ashley Hink, a trauma surgeon at MUSC who helped organize the event, called "White Coats for Black Lives," said everyone who participated was encouraged to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Everyone is required to wear masks in the hospital anyway, she said.
The demonstration lasted for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time prosecutors say Floyd was pinned to the pavement by a police officer before he died in Minneapolis on May 25.
Lauren Sausser contributed to this report.