Protesters note firing of deputies involved in Jamal Sutherland's jailhouse death

Two peaceful protests related to the jailhouse death of Jamal Sutherland, a Black man with mental illness who died in after being tased repeatedly in his cell, marked a day in which two of the deputies involved were fired.

In an evening rally and march in downtown, protesters acknowledged that Detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle were fired, saying their terminations were not equal justice, but a start in that direction following the January jailhouse death of Jamal Sutherland, a Black man with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia who was tased repeatedly as he screamed in pain before being rendered unconscious.

A "Justice for All" rally at noon on May 17 called for police accountability in Sutherland's death.

At the noon rally, about three dozen people gathered at noon outside the Charleston County courthouse in response to Sutherland's death at the Charleston County jail.

Carrying handmade signs that read “Solicitor Wilson: Murder is not an accident” and “Black Lives Matter,” organizers from the newly created Justice For All Coalition issued several demands. Among them, that the officers involved in Sutherland’s death be fired, arrested and charged in his death.

Organizer Joshua Parks read the demands to the crowd gathered outside the courthouse while others led chants, including "Justice for Jamal."

The coalition called for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, the North Charleston Police Department and Charleston Police Department to each reallocate a portion of their budgets for creation of an independent Community Safety and Violence Prevention Department that would respond to and support residents, including those in jail, during mental-health incidents.

Also, it would like the establishment and funding of a Public Safety Accountability Council, composed of county residents, including those impacted by law enforcement, that would provide independent oversight of detention facilities, with the power to discipline and fire police and correctional officers in Charleston County.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano unexpectedly released videos late May 13 showing deputies deploying pepper spray and Taser electric shocks repeatedly on Sutherland on Jan. 5, a day after he was taken to the Charleston County jail following a fight with hospital workers at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, a mental-health facility.

The look into the 31-year-old’s January death at the county jail raised serious questions about how people with mental illnesses are treated by authorities, advocates and officials said.

The graphic videos drew parallels to the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man killed in police custody last year. Like Floyd, Sutherland was also Black. In both instances, a law enforcement officer had a knee on the men’s bodies while each stated: “I can’t breathe.”

In a six-minute encounter with two jail deputies, Sutherland is sprayed with tear gas twice and tased as many as eight times by two deputies, who also apply their weight to his torso. He eventually passes out and after about an hour attempting to resuscitate him, Sutherland's limp body is declared dead.

At the noontime protest in downtown Charleston, organizer Mika Gadsden said the group was not going to back down from its stance.

“It’s not going to be a quiet tourism season,” Gadsden said, adding criticism to the city of Charleston for increasing police patrols on King Street in response to a May 9 brawl while failing to invest in community initiatives such as recreational sports leagues.

“They only care about these carriages and these cobblestones — that we built,” said Gadsden, who is Black.

The city does operate over a dozen recreational sports leagues through its multimillion-dollar rec budget, records show.

Gadsden said she spoke with Graziano after the sheriff’s May 14 news conference. Graziano told her the jail was effectively the county’s largest mental health facility.

“That is some BS,” she said. “They should not have people who are in mental-health distress housed at that jail.”

The group wants protesters to pressure 9th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson to file charges.

“We got to keep the pressure,” Parks said. “That is the only way. Because she has the power to charge, to prosecute, alright? We got to be in the streets until we get what we want. And that is justice.”

Also on May 17, the Charleston Police Department issued a statement saying it "recognizes and respects the sanctity and value of every life."

"We offer the family, friends, and all those who knew Jamal Sutherland condolences, empathy and compassion during this most difficult time. When a life is lost under any circumstance, the ripple effects of that tragedy can be endless, and this matter is no exception."

The department also said he hopes to ensure the right and ability of residents to protest.

Earlier on May 17, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey addressed his police department's role in Sutherland's eventual death, defending his officers’ decision to take the mental health patient to the jail.

The mayor referenced footage in recently released North Charleston law enforcement body camera video that shows Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health staff and Charleston County paramedics telling officers that the jail was the appropriate place for Sutherland.

“Our police officers are not doctors,” Summey said. “I think our people handled themselves extremely well.”

The mayor added North Charleston’s decision on May 12 to release the dispatch audio and body camera video related to Southerland’s Jan. 4 arrest was done after the public had been calling for the release of the footage.

It was the city’s intention to “be honest” and “get the information out there,” the mayor said.

“You have to let the public view it,” Summey said. “It’s not a perfect situation.”

