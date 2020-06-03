Protesters marching in North Charleston today

A peaceful protest is slated to take place in North Charleston today.

Protesters with Uplift Charleston will march from Tanger Outlet to North Charleston City Hall. Protesters will begin lining up at the Walmart parking lot at 10 a.m. and begin marching at 11 a.m. The event is slated to end at 1 p.m.

The event is in honor of those who lost their lives to police brutality, according to an Uplift Charleston Facebook post.

"Lets take this issue to the lawmakers," the post read. "No violence. Just peace. We need change, and this is a way to start."

The protest comes on the heels of several demonstrations across the Charleston area since Saturday, protesting against the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody last week in Minneapolis.

Seven people were arrested after around 200 protesters gathered in North Charleston on Monday. The demonstration started peacefully but ended in a tense standoff between law enforcement and protesters.

The group began the protest at North Charleston City Hall, then walked about a mile on East Montague Avenue before spreading out near the overpass to Interstate 26 and locking arms.

The protests against Floyd's death as a symbol for an enduring problem of police brutality across the country began Saturday night in Charleston. A large, peaceful demonstration that began in the afternoon downtown later led to damage and vandalism on portions of King Street.

Afterwards, county and city officials in the tri-county area cracked down, enacting curfews on Sunday and Monday. The curfews were in place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on those two days, although many people didn't follow it, continuing to visit restaurants and take walks outside. Some protesters were arrested for breaking curfews, however.

By Tuesday, most of the curfews had been lifted, except for Dorchester County, which lifted its curfew on Wednesday.

More peaceful protests have continued throughout the week, including in Summerville and downtown Charleston.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.