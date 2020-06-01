Protesters march in Summerville, curfews in town and area counties extended

SUMMERVILLE — A few hundred protesters gathered in town this afternoon and marched to Hutchinson Square.

It was the second protest the town has seen in as many days in recognition of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A similar demonstration was held Sunday.

But today, hundreds of protesters in Summerville chanted “hands up, don’t shoot” and “no justice, no peace” as they walked along U.S. Highway 17A.

The protest was followed by three armored police vehicles and several transport vehicles, and a police helicopter circled overhead. A Walmart by the start of the march route barricaded its doors and many stores closed early and boarded up their windows, but the protest was peaceful as it progressed toward downtown.

Outside of the North Main Street Walmart starting point, protesters gathered near the sidewalk and were met with many residents honking their horns, waving and cheering in recognition of the demonstration.

While there, attendees made sure to emphasize to other protesters not to step out into the street and remain on the sidewalk. Prior to the march, one organizer could be heard advising protesters not to have any weapons like bats, and to ensure the people around them weren't causing trouble.

One protester's sign read “PEACEFULLY marching for GEORGE FLOYD’s un-peaceful DEATH.”

Traffic on the roadway slowed to a crawl at points, allowing drivers in both directions of the roadway to hold up fists in solidarity and shout chants, giving restaurant workers the opportunity to record the walkers on their phones and leading tractor-trailer operators to blare their horns in support.

The latter caused some of the loudest cries of approval. People held out water bottles for walkers along the route as some sweltered in the 80-degree afternoon.

One lifelong Summerville resident, Kaneisha Smalls, brought her 3-year-old son, Jerel, and 6-year-old daughter, Naviya, to the protest. She wants the two of them to remember just how diverse the group of protesters were and that the black community isn't alone.

She knows that with being a black mother raising a black son, her community is tired of seeing deaths similar to Floyd's.

"There's somebody out there that sees it just like we do," she said.

She often works the voting polls in the area, and with upcoming local elections next week, she hopes to see many of the demonstrators voting. She said change happens in the voting booth.

"You have to get out and vote," she said.

As protesters gave speeches in the center of downtown Summerville, a pair of armored SWAT vehicles formed a backdrop. Behind them, officers holding plastic shields guarded town hall, though the crowd did not approach it. All around them, businesses were boarded up as if for a hurricane. Messages of support were spray painted on several storefronts:

“We stand with you”

“We hear you”

“Seek justice”

The protestors were focused on police practices and accountability for fatal encounters with police — and racism in America.

A start would be for police departments to police themselves and root out officers accused of misconduct, said Laila Conway, a 16-year-old from Ladson. But the nation’s problems run far deeper than employment practices. Her father, Kevin Conway, 49, was frustrated by changing criticisms of protesters as the nation struggles to address deep-seated disparities: When protests gave way to riots and looting last week, they were criticized for not protesting peacefully. But when former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick silently protested police violence, he was shunned.

“Until we want for each other what we want for ourselves, we’ll always have a problem,” Kevin Conway said. “The conversations we have to have with our son about going out are conversations we shouldn’t have to have in 2020. We have to have them. It’s ridiculous.”

The protesters gathered in Summerville mostly wore masks in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Many wrote messages on them in marker:

“I can’t breathe”

“No justice, no peace”

“Are my kids next?”

Omar Muhammad, executive director of the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities, came to the square in Summerville to support other people calling for systemic changes. He said more affordable housing, higher wages, increased economic opportunities and educational reform could help lessen some of the frustrations people are feeling.

“There’s definitely a myriad of issues,” he said. “On top of over policing and aggressive policing.”

The Dorchester County alumni chapter of the Phi Bet Sigma Fraternity organized a voter registration booth at the starting point of the march. They also hope the current protests spark an increase in voter turnout.

"We need to be making a stronger impact by changing bills and laws," said Bakri Jackson, the vice president of the alumni chapter.

A recent surgery on her left foot, and the fact that she still needed a scooter to get around, didn’t stop Doris Dinkins from joining in on the beginning of the protest.

Dinkins’ son, Rashad Smith of Moncks Corner, claimed in 2018 that Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies used excessive force when responding to a complaint of child abuse.

Smith said he was hit with a stun gun and broke his nose during the encounter. He denied allegations from the Sheriff’s Office that he bit one deputy’s finger, bit a second deputy in the arm and kicked another in the groin. He was charged with three counts of assaulting police officers at the time. Dinkins said she was out on Monday supporting the lives of Floyd and her son, who died in February, at the age of 38.

“Racism is everywhere,” she said, after joining in with chants of “no justice, no peace.”

Plywood covered the windows and entrances of businesses on either side of the square, including a law firm, jeweler, and yoga studio. Some had messages like: “We Hear You” and Stay SAFE.” Outside of those packed into the crowd, speakers were largely drowned out by the idling law enforcement vehicles and a helicopter circling overhead. But call and response chants of “I can’t breathe,” broke through the rumbling engines.

Summerville officials had earlier announced that the curfew in response to protests would be extended into Tuesday morning.

Town Council voted during a special called meeting on Sunday to implement a curfew to limit the potential of violent protests. Mayor Ricky Waring was also given authority to adjust the curfew through June 11.

The town's curfew will go from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

As a result, Summerville's Town Hall and the Annex Building is scheduled to close to the public at 3 p.m. Officials are encouraging businesses in the Main Street area to close or remove any furniture or debris to secure their properties and parking lots.

On Monday, some businesses in the Main Street area remained closed — because of both the novel coronavirus pandemic and impending protests.

Many owners in the historic downtown area opted to board up their windows Sunday morning after demonstrations turned violent and destructive in downtown Charleston on Saturday night.

Janice Vick, the owner of Hippie Soul, even decided to decorate some of the wood boards on her windows with peace symbols and the words "We are all in this together."

"Yesterday morning when I got up, I didn't realize I would be boarding up my store," she said Monday.

She and other owners were relieved that yesterday's protests in Summerville were pretty peaceful. She hopes that continues today. She also said she hopes the protests get the recognition that they deserve.

"I think protests are needed; riots are not," she said.

Mike Shinall, the husband of the owner of Katie Mae's Klassy Flea and Antique Mart, agrees. He said he's not too worried about the protests today and he believes the peace will continue.

"I got confidence in the local law enforcement to handle everything," he said.

The Summerville Police Department said it supports and will protect residents' constitutional right to peacefully assemble and protest.

"However, if one chooses to step out of line and break the law, they will be placed under arrest and criminally charged immediately," said Lt. Shaun Tumbleston.

Dorchester County held an emergency council meeting on Sunday to implement a State of Emergency for the county. Until further notice, unincorporated areas of the county will have a nightly curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The county's human services building on Main Street in Summerville closed at 1 p.m. Monday.

Berkeley County also issued a State of Emergency, with a curfew between the hours of 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday. The county's sheriff and County Council said they find the curfew necessary to protect residents and businesses.

The decision was also made based on isolated incidents from Sunday and anticipation for additional protests in Summerville on Monday.