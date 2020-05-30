Protesters march in Charleston against George Floyd’s killing

Hundreds of South Carolinians joined nationwide protests Saturday, marching to decry the killing of a black man at the hands of Minneapolis police. Charleston's protest petered out with a few altercations, while Columbia's led the mayor to call down a curfew after several police vehicles were vandalized.

Officials defended their right to do so through the afternoon, though police in Charleston held a crowd back from two men in in Trump hats and officers in Columbia shot what appeared to be rubber bullets into the crowd after several police vehicles were vandalized there. The Confederate Defenders statue at The Battery in Charleston was spray-painted with "BLM" and "traitors" before the crowd turned north as storm clouds gathered overhead.

Demonstrators carried photos of Floyd and scrawled references to his final gasps for breath across their face masks, but many bore reminders of Walter Scott and black men who'd been enslaved or lynched in the Lowcountry.

Officials defended the protesters' rights in person and online. Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted that "South Carolinians are well within their rights to publicly and peacefully express anger over the inexcusable taking of George Floyd's live. We should all be angry. There is no excuse for this."

Charleston police Chief Luther Reynolds followed the marchers through part of their route. Officers were prepared to prevent injury and damage, he said, but denounced the Minneapolis police who knelt on George Floyd's neck as the Minneapolis man breathed his last.

"They're exercising their rights," Reynolds said, gesturing to the crowd. "What happened in Minneapolis was wrong."

In Charleston, Black Lives Matter organized a gathering at Marion Square, which quickly turned into a march down King Street. Officers followed the crowd for several blocks before two dozen of them, wearing helmets and armed with batons, blocked them from continuing south past Burns Lane. They held their ground for several minutes as protesters crowded the street.

"It feels great," said Barinwa Wiwuga of Charleston, one of the women at the front line of the clash. This was the college student's first time at a demonstration, but she said she's been inspired to continue protesting racism that's long frustrated her. She'd grabbed a megaphone and led chants till her voice grew hoarse and the line of officers split to let protesters through.

"I don't think all cops are racist, I know that guy's just trying to do his job and get paid," Wiwuga said. "But it's bad seeds, and it keeps happening... racism never surprises me."

Several protesters held signs tying Floyd's death to Walter Scott and Charleston's history of slavery.Two men wearing Trump hats brought an American flag to the corner of Calhoun and King streets, but were pushed against a building. The crowd took one of the red hats and burned it before officers cleared a path for the men to leave.

Larry Muzzy held his 7-year-old son on his shoulders to see the crowds gathered in Marion Square. It's his first time at a protest, he said, but he felt police shootings nationwide had reached a boiling point. When another black man criticized the white protesters who began the chants, Muzzy praised everyone who'd gathered.

"I want to teach (my son) that anytime you have people that don't look like you, you have to empathize," Muzzy said. "It's an opportunity for him to see discourse ... and let them know how much it means."

The crowd shrank as rain drenched the peninsula around 5:30 p.m., but the remaining demonstrators marched up Meeting Street, onto the Interstate 26 ramp and onto the Ravenel Bridge.

In Columbia, officials initially supported the crowds, but when several police vehicles were vandalized and one set aflame Mayor Steve Benjamin called their actions "unacceptable." A curfew was set at 6 p.m.

Serving as a reminder of South Carolina’s own pain was a poster bearing the image of Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who in 2015 massacred nine black church members in Charleston’s Emanuel AME church.

Under Roof’s photo, the poster read “alive.” Under Floyd’s, “dead.”

Jessica Holdman and Thomas Novelly contributed to this report.